TST Best Bets: August 13, 2026

The Los Angeles Angels finish the four-game series tonight against the Texas Rangers. After splitting the first two games, the Angels took game three, 5-2, thanks to a solid pitching performance from George Klassen and key RBI hits from Mike Trout.

Tonight's series finale features two dominant pitchers going head-to-head.

For the Angels, rookie starting pitcher Walbert Ureña has been sensational. His 2.83 ERA trails only Cleveland Guardians' Parker Messick for lowest ERA among rookies. Ureña struggled in his last start against the Miami Marlins, giving up four runs in 2.1 innings, however he has been otherwise lights out. In the four starts prior, he gave up two runs in 22 innings of work.

The Rangers turn to long time pitching behemoth Jacob DeGrom as a counter to Ureña. DeGrom is 8-7 with a 3.87 ERA. That 3.87 ERA is the highest of his career – however he still shoves on the mound, striking out 144 batters so far this season.

DeGrom faced the Angels twice this season and split the two games. Ureña on the other hand has given up one run in two starts against the Rangers this year.

Here is today's best bet brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Los Angeles Angels (+1.5) over Texas Rangers

Rundown: This is the second consecutive game that the Angels are favored over the Rangers. While the offense still leaves some to be desired, the pitching has been very solid this series. Ureña has thrown two quality starts against the Rangers already and their offense is facing injury concerns.

The Angels have a few favorable individual matchups in this one too against DeGrom. Wade Meckler is 1-for-3 with a three-run home run. Zach Neto is 5-for-12 with two home runs and two doubles and Mike Trout is 2-for-6 with four walks.

Second Pick: Jacob DeGrom over 6.5 strikeouts

Rundown: The Angels have the sixth-highest batting strikeout rate in the league at 24.2%. Not only that, but DeGrom is 16th in the league in strikeouts with 144. In three of his last four starts against the Angels, DeGrom has at-least seven strikeouts. The Angels could put up a few runs on DeGrom early, but he's facing a lineup susceptible to racking up strikeouts.