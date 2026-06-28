Dodgers ride Sheehan's strong start to win over Padres

SAN DIEGO — For a club with October aspirations, every series against the Padres seems to carry a little extra weight.

The Dodgers responded exactly the way contenders do.

Behind Emmet Sheehan's best outing in more than a month and another timely swing from a resurgent Mookie Betts, the Dodgers defeated the Padres, 4-2 Sunday afternoon at Petco Park to claim the weekend series and improve to a major league-best 54-30.

It was the kind of complete victory Dave Roberts has been searching for: quality starting pitching, disciplined at-bats, timely hitting and enough bullpen execution to finish it off.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. David Frerker-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Most encouraging was the performance from Sheehan.

After Roberts said before the game that Sheehan wasn't pitching for his roster spot but needed to be "better and more consistent," Sheehan delivered exactly that.

Sheehan scattered just two hits over five innings, allowing one run while striking out five and walking two. He needed 84 pitches and, showing improved command of all his pitches.

"Execution was a lot better today," Sheehan said afterward. "That was the main focus coming in."

The defining moment of his afternoon came in the fifth.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hit by an Emmet Sheehan fastball on the hand… 2 times too many now this series by Dodgers pitching.#padres #forthefaithful pic.twitter.com/qdN0aqWwOQ — Padres Highlights (@FriarHighlights) June 28, 2026

After hitting Fernando Tatis Jr. on the hand and putting two runners aboard, Sheehan could have watched the outing unravel. Instead, he buried a curveball in the dirt to strike out Samad Taylor, escaped the inning, then pounded his glove as he walked off the mound.

It was an emotional release from a pitcher who had struggled to find consistency.

"I feel really good about where the work and process is right now and just try to build on it," Sheehan said.

It was his first outing of at least five innings while allowing one run or fewer since April 24, lowering his ERA to 5.08 and giving the Dodgers reason to believe they're seeing progress.

While Sheehan kept the Padres in check, the Dodgers' offense waited patiently for its opportunity against Michael King.

The NL starting DH doing what he does best! pic.twitter.com/y5nPG0Oiap — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 28, 2026

After Shohei Ohtani gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the third, the game remained tied entering the decisive fifth inning.

That inning belonged to the Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman began the rally with perhaps the game's most important plate appearance, grinding through nine pitches before drawing a bases-loaded walk that forced home the go-ahead run.

"I thought the Freddie at-bat was the at-bat of the game," Roberts said afterward.

It set the stage for Betts.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) hits a two-run single during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. David Frerker-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) hits a two-run single during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Looking increasingly like the hitter who has anchored the Dodgers lineup for years, Betts stayed patient before lining a two-run single to center field, chasing King from the game and stretching the lead to 4-1.

It was another encouraging afternoon for Betts, who finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for his 12th multi-hit game of the season and his third in the last five contests.

When the Dodgers have needed a big hit recently, Betts has begun delivering them again.

The bullpen made things interesting but ultimately finished the job.

Alex Vesia surrendered an RBI single to Xander Bogaerts in the sixth to trim the lead to 4-2 before Tanner Scott escaped trouble in both the seventh and eighth innings. Scott's biggest pitch came after the Padres brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth, inducing a rally-killing ground ball that Max Muncy and Miguel Rojas turned into an inning-ending double play.

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Edgardo Henriquez (60) celebrates with catcher Chuckie Robinson (52) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. David Frerker-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Edgardo Henriquez (60) celebrates with catcher Chuckie Robinson (52) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Edgardo Henriquez handled the ninth for his first save of the season, putting the finishing touches on another series victory over the Padres.

Freeman summed up the formula afterward.

"Good pitching, timely hitting, good defense. That's what won us the game today."

On Sunday, every piece fit together.

Sheehan provided the stability the Dodgers desperately wanted from the back end of their rotation. Freeman supplied the patient at-bat that changed the game. Betts delivered the knockout blow.