Dave Roberts reaches 1,000 wins in Dodgers win over A's

SACRAMENTO — Milestones have become commonplace during this era of Dodgers baseball, but Tuesday night delivered one that placed Dave Roberts in a class of his own.

Behind a career performance from Justin Wrobleski and a breakout night from Tommy Edman, the Dodgers cruised to a 9-3 victory over the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, giving Roberts the 1,000th managerial victory of his career.

The Dodgers improved to 56-30, extending their lead over the Padres to 12 games atop the National League West while continuing to separate themselves as baseball's most complete club.

For Roberts, the win was historic.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) gestures towards the crowd after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Athletics as he earns his 1000th career win as a manager at Sutter Health Park. Scott Marshall-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) gestures towards the crowd after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Athletics as he earns his 1000th career win as a manager at Sutter Health Park.

He became the 69th manager in Major League history to reach 1,000 career victories and did so faster than anyone ever has. Roberts reached the milestone in just 1,606 games, surpassing Hall of Famer Cap Anson's previous record of 1,641 games.

In just 11 seasons at the helm, Roberts has built one of the greatest managerial resumes in franchise and baseball history: three World Series championships, five National League pennants, nine National League West titles, five 100-win seasons, and now 1,000 victories. He also joins an exclusive group of only 11 managers with at least three World Series titles and 1,000 career wins.

While Roberts celebrated a career milestone, Wrobleski continued his remarkable emergence.

The left-hander turned in the finest start of his young career, overpowering an Athletics lineup that entered Tuesday among the better offensive clubs in the American League.

Wrobleski worked seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits without issuing a walk while striking out a career-high 11 batters to earn his 10th victory of the season.

His final line:

7 innings, 7 hits, 3 earned runs, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts.

His ERA now sits at an impressive 2.80.

The outing also etched Wrobleski's name into another impressive Dodgers list. He became the fifth Dodgers starter to record at least 10 strikeouts in a game this season, joining Shohei Ohtani, Emmet Sheehan, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki.

The dominance went far beyond the box score.

Wrobleski averaged 95 mph with his fastball, continuing an encouraging upward trend in velocity. He generated 19 swinging strikes on 110 pitches while producing an outstanding 40 percent chase rate.

The only blemish came in the seventh inning when he surrendered a two-run home run. Outside of that swing, he controlled the game from start to finish.

He has now reached at least seven innings in six of his 14 starts this season and became just the third pitcher in baseball to reach double-digit victories, joining Aaron Ashby (11) and Cristopher Sánchez (10).

The Dodgers' offense supplied more than enough support.

The Dodgers struck immediately in the opening inning.

Andy Pages hit a single before Freddie Freeman followed with free pass. Mookie Betts delivered an RBI single to left to score Pages for the game's first run, and Teoscar Hernández added a sacrifice fly to score Freeman, giving the Dodgers a quick 2-0 lead.

Hernández finished hitless (0-for-3) but picked up his 32nd RBI of the season with the sacrifice fly. He and Kyle Tucker (0-for-4 with a walk) were the only Dodgers starters not to record a hit.

The game's biggest swing came in the third.

Freeman opened the inning with a double, and Tucker drew a two-out walk to bring Edman to the plate.

On the first pitch he saw, a slider from Jeffrey Springs, Edman unloaded, sending a towering three-run homer 428 feet to straightaway center field for his first home run of the season and the longest homer of his career since 2021.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Tommy Edman (25) hits a three-run home run during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Scott Marshall-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Tommy Edman (25) hits a three-run home run during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.

The blast pushed the Dodgers' advantage to 5-1 and effectively put the game out of reach. Edman wasn't finished.

Since returning from offseason ankle surgery, Edman has been one of the Dodgers' hottest hitters. He finished Tuesday with four hits, giving him five multi-hit games in just 11 games since coming off the injured list.

Over that stretch, Edman is batting over .300 with four extra-base hits and seven RBIs.

Miguel Rojas added insurance with a solo home run in the sixth inning, his third of the season, to make it 6-1.

The Dodgers then broke the game open for good in the seventh.

Edman capped his outstanding night with an RBI single to extend the lead to 7-1 before Rojas lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 8-1. Dalton Rushing followed with an RBI single to right field, scoring Edman and pushing the advantage to 9-1.

The Athletics managed two late runs, but by then the outcome, and the celebration, had already been decided.

On a night centered around Roberts' historic achievement, the Dodgers once again showcased why they own baseball's best record.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50), Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas (72) celebrate the Dodgers win over the Athletics with Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Kyle Tucker (2… Scott Marshall-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50), Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas (72) celebrate the Dodgers win over the Athletics with Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Kyle Tucker (2…

The Dodgers have a 56-30 record and a commanding 12-game lead in the National League West, the Dodgers will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Athletics on Wednesday. Roberts has yet to announce a starter, expected to utilize a bullpen game.

Tuesday, however, belonged to history. Roberts reached 1,000 victories faster than any manager ever has, and Justin Wrobleski made sure it came in unforgettable fashion.