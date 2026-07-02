TST Best Bets: July 2, 2026

Thursday's slate provides more enticing opportunities across the MLB landscape for bettors as the Milwaukee Brewers have their sights set on back-to-back series sweeps over the NL Central-rival Cincinnati Reds. Orange, California native Garrett Mitchell was the star of the show for Milwaukee last night, recording a career-best four hits at the plate, including a go-ahead triple in the seventh that sealed the Reds' fate.

Meanwhile in the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take on Croatia in the Round of 32, looking to advance to the Round of 16 for the third time since 2018. Following a scoreless draw with Colombia last Saturday, today could be the bounce-back matchup that Portugal's offense needs to find its groove in the games that matter most.

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First Pick: Milwaukee Brewers ML (-199) Over Cincinnati Reds

Rundown: Rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski is set to make his 13th start for the Brewers, who are 6-0 against Cincinnati and 8-2 in their last 10 matchups.

Misiorowski has been lighting it up during his first season in the major leagues with an astounding 1.45 ERA and 146 strikeouts. Last Friday against the Chicago Cubs, he struck out eight while only allowing two hits and a single earned run. Tonight, Misiorowski will look to keep up his remarkable upswing against a Reds offense that has struggled to muster more than three runs this series.

Offensively, catcher William Contreras has provided a major spark for the top of the Brewers' lineup, leading the way with a .296 batting average and 91 hits. First baseman Jake Bauers continues to a consistent option as well with a team-high 15 home runs, 51 RBI and .370 OBP.

Right-hander Chase Burns will take the mound for the Reds, possessing a 2.36 ERA and 112 strikeouts. Despite his competitive numbers, Cincinnati's greatest Achille's heal has been their bullpen's 4.89 ERA. Nonetheless, Elly de la Cruz and Sal Stewart have been a couple bright spots in the Reds' lineup with the latter tallying his 16th home run of the season last night.

Given the Brewers' consistency on both sides of the diamond, expect them to handle business once again.

Second Pick: Portugal vs. Croatia–Over 2.5 Goals

Rundown: Portugal will look to capitalize on a Croatia squad that surrendered four goals in its tournament opener against Harry Kane's England.

Portugal enters tonight's matchup vying to prove that its team-best five goals against Uzbekistan was not just a one-time anomaly. Ronaldo will especially look for redemption after he failed to replicate a two-goal performance against Colombia last week. Furthermore, João Neves will aim to find the back of the net for the first time since the squad's opening bout against Congo.

As for Croatia, their struggles against England have shown that we can expect similar results from them against Portugal. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa has been lights out at the net since conceding a single goal to Congo. Thus far, he has logged nine saves to Dominik Livaković's eight for Croatia.

With the talent disparity between both squads, it is no surprise Portugal is the overwhelming favorite here.