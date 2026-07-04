Angels drop series opener and potentially lose Logan O’Hoppe to injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. — It's not the start to the holiday weekend that the Angels wanted.

Left-hander Reid Detmers got tagged for five earned runs, the offense was non-existent until the eighth inning and Logan O’Hoppe left the game after a foul ball hit him in the mask, and he is now under concussion protocol in the Angels’ 5-2* loss against the Red Sox on Friday night.

"We don't really know yet, we've got to kind of see what the tests show with the doctor," Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said about the status of O'Hoppe. "After the doctor looks at him, we're going to see where we're at. But he's just going through some protocol testing right now."

It could be a huge blow to the Angels if O’Hoppe heads to the injured list, as the Angels are already thin on catching depth with Travis d’Arnaud on the injured list with plantar fasciitis and will not return for at least another couple of weeks.

If O’Hoppe does indeed hit the injured list, the catching tandem in Anaheim will likely be Tyler Heineman and Logan Porter.

Another reason why this is unfortunate for O’Hoppe is that he’s been swinging a hot bat. In his last 19 games dating back to the start of the Angels’ series against the Astros, O’Hoppe is hitting .305 with a .791 OPS after a terrible start to the season.

"Offensively and defensively, with his receiving, his throwing, all the numbers have been trending up, and he's in a really good place now," Suzuki said. "For something like this to happen, I mean, I think this might have been his third one in the last three days or four days, so definitely not ideal."

As for the game itself, Detmers didn’t have his best stuff in this one, allowing five earned runs in five innings of work on seven hits and three walks while striking out five.

Detmers’ fastball got hit around. Five of his seven hits allowed came against the fastball, and his fastball velocity dropped after every inning, going from 95.1 mph in the first inning to 92.3 mph in the fifth.

"Just laying off a lot of really good pitches," Detmers said. "They forced me to make some pitches and, for the most part, execute pretty well, I thought. But there were some pitches I missed in some big situations."

Detmers raises his ERA on the season to 4.18.

Offensively, it was a whole lot of nothing until the eighth inning.

After being no-hit until the seventh inning the previous night in Seattle, the Angels’ bats brought that same energy back home with them. Red Sox left-hander Jake Bennett carried a perfect game into the fifth inning, with Vaughn Grissom’s single to break it up with one out in the inning.

"Bennett was really good," Suzuki said. "It looked like he had some deception. I know he's a tall guy. They said it was kind of getting on you a little bit. Threw a lot of strikes, put you on your heels and made you swing the bat."

The Angels came to life in the eighth inning, when Jose Siri went the other way for an opposite-field solo shot to put them on board. Josh Lowe followed with an infield single and later scored on an RBI single by Zach Neto.

Although they picked up another two hits to bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth, the late push wasn’t enough, as the Angels were blanked in the ninth to end it.