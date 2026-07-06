Ryan Johnson continues to struggle and Angels suffer sweep

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Ryan Johnson profiled as one of the Angels' most promising pitching prospects after he was drafted in 2024, but so far in his sophomore season Johnson simply hasn't found his groove, especially not on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.

While he started his night by striking out the first four batters he faced and the Angels offense gave him an early three run lead to work with, Johnson went just four innings while allowing five earned runs courtesy of a two-run home run by Jarren Duran and Wilson Contreras' second three-run home run of the series.

Though he might have escaped the fourth inning without giving up the long ball to Contreras, but Zach Neto bobbled what would have been the third out to allow Wilyer Abreu to reach base, setting the table for Contreras to do some damage.

Zach Neto #9 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 5, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Robert Sloter – The Sporting Tribune Zach Neto #9 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 5, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

"I just missed it. I didn't catch it," Neto said. "Cost us three runs. Cost us pretty much the game."

Johnson's journey

Johnson's ups-and-downs this season have seen him suffer an infection to essentially start the season, which kept him on the 15-day Injured List and mandated rehab starts both in Single-A and Triple-A, but that extra time to recover didn't necessarily translate to on-field success.

had to double back for the lead pic.twitter.com/A0obsxcE05 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 6, 2026

A lackluster month from April to May as both a starter and reliever led the Angels to option Johnson for nearly a month, where he excelled in Single-A and Double-A , but struggled with Triple-A Salt Lake and posted a 5.40 ERA in just one game.

He was called back up on June 18 and his second stint with the big league squad has so far been a mixed bag. He allowed five earned runs in his first start back, but then bounced back with two stronger performances, allowing just one earned run between them, to take him into Sunday's game, where he struggled again.

"First inning was almost immaculate. Then the next two is two-out homers," Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said. "Execution at that point, good hitters are gonna make you pay on mistakes and that's what they did."

Jose Siri #28 of the Los Angeles Angels fields a ball against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 5, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Robert Sloter – The Sporting Tribune Jose Siri #28 of the Los Angeles Angels fields a ball against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 5, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Pitch Selection

Johnson has the stuff to be an effective pitcher, particular with his cutter, sinker and split-finger fastball, but some of the mistakes he's made on the mound have lessened the effect of his stuff and when his off-speed pitches either run flat or miss their location, hitters like those on the Red Sox tend to make Johnson pay with hard hit balls, or balls hit well over the fence.

The issue isn't so much to do with the quality of pitches that Johnson has, but rather how he's been able to use them. That's what stands out as one of the bigger adjustments he needs to make.

FINAL: Red Sox 7, Angels 5 pic.twitter.com/QXZvMhFYhJ — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 6, 2026

"I think I like the mix that I had," Johnson said. "I just had a couple pitches get hit."

Too Little, Too Late

The Red Sox added two more runs in the top of the seventh, which proved to be crucial insurance as the Angels added two more runs of their own with a single from Jo Adell in the bottom of the eighth and a solo home run from Neto in the ninth, but their late rally wasn't enough to overcome the Red Sox and avoid a sweep.

The Angels have now lost six straight and with Sunday's loss have sole possession of the worst record in Major League Baseball at 36-55.