Machado’s 3-run homer helps Padres snap losing streak, end LA series with a win

With the San Diego needing him, Manny Machado hit his fourth home run of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving the Padres much needed breathing room with a three-run blast to finish the series with a 5-2 win on Sunday evening at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium.

San Diego (44-45) had been staked to a 1-0 lead in the fourth thanks to a two-out RBI single by Jackson Merrill in the fourth, and later got the 18th home run of the season by Machado as part of a four-run seventh. Shohei Ohtani picked up an RBI as part of the two-run seventh for Los Angeles (59-32), who lost for just the third time in their past 13 games.

“It was tough to see in that whole at bat… at that point (I wanted) to see something up and be short to it, it was probably my best swing of the year,” Machado said on the NBC broadcast.

The exhales across the Friars fan base after the Brown and Gold ended an eight game losing skid weren’t as loud as Fourth of July fireworks, but one could be forgiven if they thought they heard them like a late celebratory mortar.

Sung-Mun Song led off the seventh with a walk, fouling off a low fastball and then taking high on a full count for his lead off free ride from reliever Kyle Hurt, then after a steal, Luis Campusano cracked his first hit since returning to the Padres lineup yesterday. Fernando Tatis Jr. was able to add to the lead with an RBI infield single that he hustled hard to beat out, as was held up against video review called for by LA.

It set the table for Machado, who made no mistake on a middle-middle four-seamer on an 0-2 count, hammering it 407 feet to straight-away center field over the wall. He became the Padre with the most home runs against LA, bashing his 26th long ball against the Blue to surpass Dave Winfield for most in franchise history.

“(I’ve) been here a long time, (it’s) my birthday tomorrow too, so (I’m) getting a little older and been around for a bit, so we love coming and playing here, obviously the rivalry since I’ve gotten here has been great — two ball clubs going at it back and forth. Any time you can make some history is always special," the soon to be 34-year-old said.

LA got their pair of runs in the seventh, getting RBI singles from Alex Freeland and Ohtani against relievers Bradgley Rodriguez and Adrian Morejon. Rodriguez allowed his run after a walk in 2/3 of an inning, then Morejon would allow Freeland’s RBI knock as part of three hits and a walk as he allowed one run while striking out three in 1 2/3 innings.

JP Sears was masterful in his five innings, allowing a hit and walking a pair while striking out five and not allowing a runner in scoring position and throwing 76 pitches to earn his second win.

Sears never allowed a base runner to advance beyond first base, as he rolled up a double play in the fourth inning and ended his evening by whiffing Alex Freeland with an inside changeup. Sears earned his second win by throwing five innings and allowing just a lone hit while striking out five and walking a pair.

The Padres were able to make the most out of Machado drawing a one-out walk in the fourth inning, as Gavin Sheets followed up with a single. That made Merrill’s rap for a single with nobody out worth it against starter Emmet Sheehan, as Machado scored and San Diego was able to open the account. That gave the Brown and Gold a lead they’d never relinquish, and dotted Sheehan with his sixth loss for his eentual 4 1/3 innings of work with three hits, a run and three walks allowed with five K's.

Manager Craig Stammen got run early after voicing his displeasure with a check-swing strike call against Tatis on the second pitch of the game, and letting it be known through the third pitch. It was the third time he’s been tossed, and he was joined by coach Ryan Goins in getting the boot.

“Anything to fire up the boys and get the guys going, I think that it did that. We had JP go out there and throw no-hit through five, throwing the ball well, we gave him a run too and kept attacking, and obviously later in the game we got some more runs in so it definitely fires up the boys,” Machado said.

All Star Mason Miller had a bounce back performance as well, throwing 10 of his 17 pitches over 100 MPH as part of setting LA down in order in the ninth to earn his 22nd save.

A key seven-game home stand ahead of the All Star break opens with Walker Buehler ( 5-4, 4.61 ERA) taking the hill for the Padres against Arizona Diamondbacks righty Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 5.40 ERA) in the first of a four-game series. First pitch at Petco Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.