Padres' skid continues as Diamondbacks cruise to 8-0 victory

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The San Diego Padres (44-46) are not playing good baseball right now after getting beaten up by the Arizona Diamondbacks (45-45), 8-0, on Monday night.

Just two weeks ago, the Padres had swept the hottest team in baseball, the Atlanta Braves, and beat the Dodgers in the opener of their series.

Since then, everything has unraveled.

The Padres lost the final two games of that series against the Dodgers, were swept by the Chicago Cubs, lost three of four in Los Angeles, and despite salvaging Sunday's finale, returned home looking more like a team that should sell rather than buy ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Veteran pitcher Walker Buehler appeared to have revived his career in June, allowing just five runs over 26.1 innings. He felt positive about his delivery and his ability to not give up more than a run a game.

But with the calendar flipped to July, everything has changed.

In two starts this month, Buehler has surrendered 16 earned runs in nine innings, becoming the first pitcher in the majors to allow that many earned runs in a two-game stretch this season.

“Second start in a row,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “Can't blame the weather conditions like we could in Chicago, but he's just leaving balls over the plate, and guys are doing damage on it.”

On Monday, Buehler lasted five innings, giving up seven hits, seven runs, and striking out four while throwing 93 pitches.

Jul 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen (14) walks to the dugout after the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Chadd Cady-Imagn Images Jul 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen (14) walks to the dugout after the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park.

It took just two pitches for Arizona to get its offense rolling.

Ketel Marte opened the game by driving a ball to center field that Jackson Merrill couldn't haul in, resulting in a triple. Geraldo Perdomo was then hit by a pitch, putting two runners aboard.

Perdomo attempted to steal second, and Buehler noticed at the last second before making an errant throw. The error allowed Marte to score for a 1-0 Diamondbacks lead. Matt Kepler followed with an RBI single to left, bringing home Perdomo and extending the lead to 2-0.

“We get back home and get a win yesterday, and kind of want to carry momentum, and just deflate our team kind of right off the jump,” Buehler said. “Not a lot of good, but we'll keep working.”

Arizona broke the game open in the fourth inning.

Corbin Carroll led off with a double before Gabriel Moreno singled, moving Carroll to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with an RBI single to right, making it 3-0.

Later in the inning, Kepler crushed a three-run home run over the head of Fernando Tatis Jr. in right field, pushing the Diamondbacks' advantage to 6-0.

“It’s difficult, especially when I think at this stage of my career I'm supposed to be a guy that can kind of help us get some momentum, or at least give ourselves a chance,” Buehler said.

Jul 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Max Kepler (22) high fives third base coach J.R. House after hitting a three run home run in the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Chadd Cady-Imagn Images Jul 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Max Kepler (22) high fives third base coach J.R. House after hitting a three run home run in the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

An inning later, Perdomo worked Buehler through a six-pitch at-bat before driving a changeup well over the wall in right field for an RBI double, extending the lead to 7-0.

Padres reliever Alek Jacob replaced Buehler and immediately surrendered a home run on his second pitch to Nolan Arenado giving Arizona a commanding 8-0 lead.

The Padres' offense offered little resistance. Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, and Fernando Tatis Jr. combined to go 3-for-11, with Tatis finishing 0-for-3.

It was an ugly performance from start to finish for a Padres team that has now lost nine of its last 10 games.

“It is a disappointing performance,” Stammen said. “It doesn't define the rest of the home stand. That's our job is to bounce back and be ready to go and give a better effort tomorrow night.”

San Diego will try to bounce back in Game 2 of the series Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT. The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (3-8) to the mound, while the Padres have yet to announce a starting pitcher.