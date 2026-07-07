Series Preview: Angels aim to snap skid against Texas Rangers

After being swept for a second consecutive series, the Los Angeles Angels take the road once again, this time to face the Texas Rangers in a three-game set.

The two division rivals have gone head-to-head just once so far this season, when the Rangers swept the Angels in May. Currently winless in July, the Angels will hope for some sudden momentum in Texas.

Below, you can find the team previews, including where to watch, game details, injury reports, and odds.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Angels (36-55, 5th in AL West): The Angels have yet to win a game in July, as they are in search of their first in Texas. They have scored two or less runs in four of their last six games, having been swept by the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox.

With the team well out of the postseason picture to no surprise, attention has been shifting towards how the Angels will handle the upcoming trade deadline. Speculation on remaining steadfast at the deadline remains, but the league does eye a couple starting pitchers of theirs as the Angels continue a difficult stretch.

José Soriano and Reid Detmers are the two names that have hovered most as trade chips, and both will take the mound against the Rangers. Soriano will pitch Tuesday’s series opener and Detmers will pitch Thursday’s finale. Walbert Ureña will start on Wednesday.

Ureña bounced back from a seven-run outing with an efficient start against the Mariners his last time out, as he continues to impress in his rookie season. Player development has been an improved theme for the Angels this season, and Ureña has been an example of a proven homegrown talent.

Another example of one is Zach Neto, who has been raking at the plate amid the Angels’ struggles and has been one of their few offensive brightspots. In Sunday’s series finale against the Red Sox, the shortstop hit a homer and double in a three-hit game.

Rangers (45-45, 2nd in AL West): The Rangers have been inconsistent all season, but that has been enough to keep them afloat in the postseason race halfway through the year. Texas enters the series at .500 and in striking distance in a weak AL West and Wild Card race.

After winning six consecutive games, the Rangers have now lost four straight, as they were swept by the Detroit Tigers at home over the weekend. They will look to salvage the homestand against the Angels.

Texas will send Jacob deGrom to the mound on Tuesday, as he looks to build on a season where he has begun to look like an ace once again. MacKenzie Gore and Nathan Eovaldi will start to follow on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Recently, the team has been struck by the injury bug. Corey Seager, who is having a down season, recently hit the injured list once again, joining Wyatt Langford, who also remains down. Josh Jung sat Sunday’s game with a sore knee, but Texas hopes he can play in the Angels series.

July marks a pivotal time for the Rangers, who sit in the midst of contention. With a record right at .500, it is difficult to determine which way they will go at the trade deadline in early August, but a weakened AL will likely lean them towards buyers. Capitalizing on a series against a struggling Angels team marks an opportunity to build momentum towards that.

Venue:

Globe Life Field

Game 1 Date:

Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Time:

5:05 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: José Soriano (8-5, 3.42 ERA, 100 IP, 111 SO)

TEX: Jacob deGrom (7-5, 3.48 ERA, 95.2 IP, 115 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

TEX: Rangers Sports Network, presented by Progressive

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830, Angels ES

TEX: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Game 2 Date:

Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Time:

5:05 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Walbert Ureña (5-7, 3.03 ERA, 77.1 IP, 75 SO)

TEX: MacKenzie Gore (5-7, 4.31 ERA, 96 IP, 104 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

TEX: Rangers Sports Network, presented by Progressive

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

TEX: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Game 3 Date:

Thursday, July 9, 2026

Time:

5:05 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Reid Detmers (3-6, 4.13 ERA, 104.2 IP, 117 SO)

TEX: Nathan Eovaldi (9-7, 4.02 ERA, 105.1 IP, 110 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

TEX: Rangers Sports Network, presented by Progressive

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

TEX: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

INJURY REPORT

LAA: CF Mike Trout (10-day IL), SP Grayson Rodriguez (15-day IL), INF Adam Frazier (10-day IL), SP Jack Kochanowicz (15-day IL), OF/DH Jorge Soler (10-day IL), OF Gustavo Campero (10-day IL), Yoán Moncada (10-day IL), SP Yusei Kikuchi (15-day IL), RP Ben Joyce (60-day IL), C Travis d’Arnaud (10-day IL), RP Robert Stephenson (60-day IL), 3B Anthony Rendon (60-day IL)

TEX: 3B Josh Jung (Day-to-day), SS Corey Seager (10-day IL), OF Wyatt Langford (10-day IL), C Danny Jansen (10-day IL), SP Jack Leiter (15-day IL), RP Jakob Junis (15-day IL), RP Jalen Beeks (15-day IL), RP Robert Garcia (15-day IL), UTL Cody Freeman (10-day IL), SP Jordan Montgomery (60-day IL), SP Cody Bradford (60-day IL), OF Michael Helman (60-day IL), RP Carter Baumler (60-day IL)

ODDS (FanDuel)

Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Los Angeles Angels:

Run Line: +1.5, -170

Money Line: +140

Total: U 7, +102

Texas Rangers:

Run Line: -1.5, +140

Money Line: -166

Total: O 7, -124