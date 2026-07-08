Jake Cronenworth shakes off scare, powers Padres past Diamondbacks

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The bat of Jake Cronenworth made the difference offensively during the San Diego Padres' 4-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks (45-46) on Tuesday night.

It was unclear whether Cronenworth would even play after he took a ball to the face during batting practice. He was escorted off the field and evaluated by the team's medical staff.

“Just doing picks at first base, like I do every time, and it hit the lip,” Cronenworth recalled. “It bounced up and freaking crushed me right in the nose and started bleeding everywhere.”

About an hour later, Cronenworth tested himself in the batting cage. Once he realized he felt fine, he decided he was going to play.

Cronenworth admitted it has been a difficult season, especially after missing two months with a concussion and returning just eight games ago.

The Padres (45-46) also received a boost from two returning pitchers who helped contain an Arizona offense that showed Monday night how dangerous it can be.

Germán Márquez got the start and ran into trouble immediately. It took him 31 pitches to record his first out of the game, but he settled in and followed it with four strong innings.

He finished with five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out four. At one point, he even reached 98 mph on the radar gun.

“It feels good doing 98 again, and I always want to keep throwing 98 again,” Márquez said.

Jul 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher German Marquez (33) walks off the field during the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. David Frerker-Imagn Images Jul 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher German Marquez (33) walks off the field during the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park.

Arizona threatened early in the first inning. Ketel Marte led off the game with a double to right field after opening Monday's game with a triple. Geraldo Perdomo followed with a ground ball to first that Cronenworth couldn't handle, putting two runners on. Márquez then walked Corbin Carroll to load the bases.

He received some help from his defense when Gabriel Moreno hit a ground ball to Manny Machado, who threw home to record the force out. Márquez then walked Max Kepler to give Arizona a 1-0 lead, but he escaped the inning without allowing any further damage.

“Just being able to get out of that somehow, some way, and especially limiting the damage the way he did,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “It honestly gave us some momentum going in the dugout the next inning.”

Unlike Monday night's loss, the Padres responded immediately.

Fernando Tatis Jr. opened the bottom of the first with a double to right field before Jackson Merrill followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

The inning didn't stop there. After Gavin Sheets drew a walk, Cronenworth stepped to the plate and launched a four-seam fastball into right field for a three-run home run, his third of the season, giving San Diego a 4-1 lead.

“Smacked in the face, error in the first inning, and then homer, just the cherry on top,” Cronenworth said.

There was another injury scare in the third inning when Machado fouled a ball off his left foot. He remained on the ground for about five minutes while being examined by the training staff, repeatedly shaking his head in pain.

Machado ultimately stayed in the game. Stammen said they would evaluate Machado and make sure he is healthy enough to play moving forward.

In the top of the sixth inning, Padres reliever Yuki Matsui got into trouble after striking out Carroll. He allowed back-to-back singles to Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., prompting Stammen to turn to the returning Jhony Brito. On his first pitch, Brito induced a double-play ground ball to escape the inning.

“We felt good about the way he was been throwing a AAA, and it ended up being a really good spot for him,” Stammen said. “A good matchup hitter wise, and him pitching wise. So, it worked out perfectly.”

Jul 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jhony Brito (76) celebrates during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. David Frerker-Imagn Images Jul 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jhony Brito (76) celebrates during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park.

Brito kept the momentum going in the seventh by getting Pavin Smith and James McCann to ground out before striking out Tim Tawa. It was an impressive return for Brito, who had not pitched in the majors since Aug. 10, 2024, after undergoing UCL and flexor tendon repair surgery.

Closer Mason Miller handled the ninth inning, retiring all three batters to earn his 23rd save of the season.

Márquez and Brito gave the Padres exactly what they needed under unique circumstances.

“A week ago those two were in AAA,” Stammen said. “Tonight Germán's curveball was on, and he was throwing 98. Then Brito comes in with a really good sinker, and he can get the ball in the ground. We do know that. He's had success as a reliever in the big league, so we felt good about those two guys.”

The Padres and Diamondbacks will continue their series Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. PT. Arizona will send José Cabrera (0-1) to the mound, while Michael King (5-7) is scheduled to start for San Diego.