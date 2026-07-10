All-Star Week in Philadelphia: A West Coast Fan’s Guide to the 2026 MLB Midsummer Classic

PHILADELPHIA — Let me sell you on a plane ticket. In one week, in one city, you can watch the best players on the planet under the lights, eat your body weight in things that are gloriously bad for you, and stand in the exact room where a few guys in wigs signed a country into existence. Philadelphia is hosting the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, the first Midsummer Classic ever played at Citizens Bank Park, and it happens to land in the summer the city throws itself a 250th birthday party. So your baseball trip is also, whether you planned it or not, the best history trip in America this year. Pack accordingly. Here is how to run the whole week like you have done it before, from The Sporting Tribune’s Road Game series.

Dates : Friday, July 10 to Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

The game : 2026 MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 14, 8 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park, on FOX.

Home Run Derby : Monday, July 13, streaming on Netflix.

The backdrop : Philadelphia’s America 250 summer, marking 250 years of American independence.

Getting there : PHL airport is about 20 minutes from Center City. The Broad Street Line subway runs straight to the ballpark.

Best for: West Coast fans who want a baseball trip and a bucket-list city in one shot.

The West Coast hook. Every July the National League roster looks a little like a Dodgers reunion, and this year they arrive as back-to-back World Series champions. Shohei Ohtani started last summer’s game at designated hitter, so watch the early-July starters announcement to see how much of Chavez Ravine made the trip east. Even a neutral fan picks up a rooting interest 2,700 miles from home. Bring the blue.

Landing smart. PHL to Center City is about 20 minutes, and the Airport Line train does it for the price of a coffee, so skip the surge-priced car. The thing nobody warns West Coasters about is the humidity. It does not care that it is dry back home. Give yourself a slow first morning to let the three-hour time change and the East Coast soup settle in, then go hard the rest of the week.

Treat All-Star Week like a bowl week. The game is the headline, but the undercard is where the real fun hides, and half the city turns into a ballpark. Here is the run of show, with times on the official MLB All-Star schedule at mlb.com.

Friday, July 10 : HBCU Swingman Classic at Citizens Bank Park, co-created by Ken Griffey Jr., putting 50 of the best players from historically Black colleges and universities on the big stage.

Sunday, July 12 : The Futures Game, your first look at the kids who will be famous in three years, plus a brand-new All-Star 3-on-3 event.

Monday, July 13 : The Home Run Derby, on Netflix. Our call: If the All-Star Game itself is out of your budget, this is the ticket to chase instead. The atmosphere rivals the game, the seats are more gettable, and a night of nothing but moonshots is an easier sell to a group than nine innings.

Tuesday, July 14: The Red Carpet Show rolls down Independence Mall in the afternoon, then first pitch at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Keep an eye on defending All-Star Game MVP Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies slugger who won it in last year’s first-ever swing-off, playing hero on his home field.

Where to buy tickets: TickPick, an official MLB ticketing partner, lists All-Star Game and Home Run Derby tickets at Citizens Bank Park with no hidden fees, so the price you see is the price you pay. Browse at tickpick.com/mlb-tickets.

No game ticket? Do not panic. The Capital One All-Star Village at the Pennsylvania Convention Center (July 11 to 14) is batting cages, player appearances and memorabilia at a day-pass price that laughs at the resale market. It is where you stash the family while you chase autographs, and honestly some of the best people-watching of the week.

Following the Midsummer Classic from out west? The Morning Column delivers West Coast sports and the next Road Game travel guide to your inbox, free. Sign up at themorningcolumn.com.

A general view of the Love sign with the Philadelphia art museum in background ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Bill Streicher A general view of the Love sign with the Philadelphia art museum in background ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Here is our bias, stated plainly: If this is your first time in Philadelphia, stay in Center City, not South Philly. The ballpark convenience is real, but you did not fly across the country to sleep next to a stadium parking lot. The walkable heart of the city is where the trip actually happens.

South Philly, near the ballpark. Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia and the Courtyard at the Navy Yard put you a short walk or roll from the tailgate, and Live! hands Las Vegas regulars the casino-floor comfort they already know. Best for repeat visitors who came for the baseball and nothing else.

Center City, near the All-Star Village. The Four Seasons at the Comcast Center, the Ritz-Carlton, the Kimpton Hotel Palomar, the Sofitel and Loews keep you walking distance to dinner, nightlife and the Convention Center, and the Broad Street Line drops straight down to the ballpark. This is where we would stay.

Settle the cheesesteak question first, because everyone will ask. Pat’s and Geno’s glare at each other across one South Philly intersection, all neon and open all night, and the feud is genuinely more fun than either sandwich is delicious. Go once, for the ritual and the photo. Order like you belong: “whiz wit” means Cheez Whiz with onions, you say it fast, and you have your money out before you reach the window. Freezing up at the counter is how they clock a tourist.

Then trade up. Stephen Starr built a restaurant empire in this city and you cannot walk a block downtown without tripping into one: Barclay Prime for the steak, Butcher and Singer for old-Hollywood supper-club energy, Parc on Rittenhouse for the people-watching, Pizzeria Stella and El Vez when the group cannot agree. For daytime, Reading Terminal Market has been feeding Philadelphia since 1893 and will happily do it again.

And do not sleep on Wawa. Get a late-night hoagie from one at least once. It is a convenience store, it is also a genuine Philadelphia institution, and arguing about it is basically a local sport. You will understand by day two.

A note for the West Coast palate: portions are enormous, the pace is loud, and nobody is here for a light lunch. Lean in.

This is the rare baseball trip that doubles as a history trip, and in 2026 the history is the whole headline. The same Independence Mall hosting the All-Star Red Carpet Show is where the country was signed into being. For the full America 250 events calendar, check Visit Philadelphia at visitphilly.com.

Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell : The heart of America 250, and a 10 minute walk from the downtown dinner rooms above.

The Rocky Steps and the Philadelphia Museum of Ar t: Run them at sunrise before the heat wakes up. It is the most sports thing you can do in this city without buying a ticket, and yes, throw your arms up at the top. Everyone does.

The Italian Market and South Philly: The oldest working outdoor market in the country and the neighborhood that feeds the ballpark. Worth an afternoon on its own.

Local color: Philadelphians will call almost any object a “jawn.” You will figure out the meaning from context. Do not attempt to use it yourself.

Transit : The SEPTA Broad Street Line subway (septa.org) runs from Center City to the ballpark in minutes and beats game-day traffic every single time.

Weather : Be honest with yourself about a Philadelphia July. It is hot and soupy by mid-afternoon. Sightsee before noon or after 5, carry water, and respect a day game in the sun more than you think you need to.

The locals : Philadelphia fans are the most passionate and least patient in the country, and they will respect you more for having an opinion than for being polite about theirs. Pick a take, defend it, and you will fit right in.

For the Vegas crowd : Live! Casino and Hotel keeps a sportsbook and a floor waiting when you need a breather from baseball.

Walkability: Center City is a tidy grid and most of it is walkable, so bank the rideshare budget for the late nights.

—

Follow The Sporting Tribune

For more sports and travel coverage, visit thesportingtribune.com. Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Threads and YouTube @sportingtrib. Watch our live weekly show TST Today on X @sportingtrib. And, get our free daily newsletter, with West Coast sports and the next Road Game guide, at themorningcolumn.com.