TST Best Bets: July 10, 2026

Today’s TST Best Bets betting slate features two matchups with very different angles, starting in Los Angeles as the Arizona Diamondbacks open a divisional series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers hold a massive 14.5 game lead for first place in the NL West, while the Diamondbacks jostle with the San Diego Padres for second place, as both teams enter Friday with identical records.

With Eduardo Rodriguez and Shohei Ohtani on the mound for their respective teams, this matchup has the potential to be one of the best pitching duels of the night.

Meanwhile in the WNBA, the Dallas Wings look to continue to pick up steam against the Toronto Tempo, as Paige Bueckers and company are riding on a three-game win streak after an impressive victory over the New York Liberty.

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First Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks +1.5 (+100) over Los Angeles Dodgers

Rundown: The Diamondbacks are sizable underdogs in this matchup, even with their +1.5 run line sitting at even odds, but there is reason to believe Arizona can keep this close and potentially pull off the upset.

Ohtani is obviously the bigger name in this pitching duel, but the Diamondbacks have gone 13-5 in games started by Rodriguez this season. Arizona dropped his last outing, but has not lost consecutive Rodriguez starts since his first two appearances of the year.

Ohtani has also looked more vulnerable lately, allowing three or more runs in each of his last four starts. That should give the Diamondbacks enough offensive upside to stay within striking distance, especially against a Dodgers team that has won three of its last five games by just one run.

If Arizona’s moneyline at +227 feels too aggressive, the safer play is backing the Diamondbacks to cover the +1.5 run line.

Second Pick: Dallas Wings -8 over Toronto Tempo

Jul 5, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Tempo forward Maria Conde (10) controls the ball as Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images Jul 5, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Tempo forward Maria Conde (10) controls the ball as Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Rundown:Toronto is 0-3 since Marina Mabrey’s 53-point performance, as its season appears to be trending in the wrong direction.

The Tempo’s defensive issues have simply been too much to overcome, as they currently rank 13th in the league in both defensive rating and opponent points per game. That weakness is especially concerning against a Wings team that has continued to prove itself away from home.

With their recent victory over the Liberty, the Wings are now 8-5 on the road this season, an incredibly impressive mark considering they won just 10 games all of last year. Bueckers has built on her rookie campaign to lead Dallas into contention in her sophomore season, averaging 20 points and six assists per game, which rank eighth and sixth in the league, respectively.

Bueckers scored an efficient 22 points in these teams’ last meeting, a 13-point Dallas win on July 5, and should be able to replicate that success against a banged-up Toronto team.