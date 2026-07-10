Series Preview: Angels hope to build on their hot offense in Minnesota

The Los Angeles Angels continue their road trip as they head to face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field for a three-game set, fresh off of a series loss in Texas.

Despite losing two of three against the Rangers, the Angels’ offense emerged to be a big bright spot in their last two games. As they are set to face some strong starters in Minnesota, their offense is going to need to maintain its production over the weekend.

Below, you can find the team previews, including where to watch, game details, injury reports, and odds.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Angels (37-57, 5th in AL West): Los Angeles just narrowly missed out on a chance to earn their first series win in nearly a month on Thursday, but fell by way of a walk-off. However, one trend of their last two games has been an offensive outburst — they have combined to score 19 runs in their last two contests.

Mike Trout returned to the Angels’ lineup in a loud way in the series, hitting a home run in his first game back. He joins forces with Zach Neto as the team’s prime contributors as of late, but another young bat stood out in their Texas series.

Outfielder Jo Adell is fresh off of an impressive series against the Rangers, recording a pair of multi-hit games, including a two-homer game in Wednesday’s rout. The team has also seen some noise in the three-hole of the lineup, as Nolan Schanuel had a four-hit game in the spot on Thursday, just one day after Vaughn Grissom did the same.

Recently, the Angels’ rotation has struggled to string together quality outings, while their offense has not backed them up as of recent. But fresh off of two offensively promising games, the Angels hope to keep that up to pair with getting some length from their starters.

Grayson Rodriguez will take the mound in Friday’s series opener, marking his first appearance since his stint on the injured list. The team has yet to announce their starters for Saturday and Sunday, but it can be assumed that Ryan Johnson and Sam Aldegheri will factor into the mix in those games.

Twins (46-48, 3rd in AL Central): Minnesota heads into its series against the Angels with a prime opportunity to pounce on momentum. It could be used after they dropped their series finale against the Cleveland Guardians with a chance to sweep them.

Heading into Friday, the Twins sit just one game back of the third and final Wild Card spot. Though mildly depleted, their starting rotation has played a big part in keeping them in contention.

Joe Ryan and Taj Bradley have headlined a strong 1-2 punch atop Minnesota’s rotation, and the two righties will take the mound on Saturday and Sunday against the Angels, respectively. Zebby Matthews will oppose Rodriguez on Friday.

The Twins are now without their star center fielder Byron Buxton, who was placed on the injured list on Tuesday with a right hip strain. However, they have been seeing the offensive production they have been hoping for from Royce Lewis, who homered in Thursday’s game against Cleveland.

Ryan Jeffers, the Twins’ catcher who has been one of their top bats this season, is expected to be activated off the injured list this weekend. He was in the clubhouse with the team on Thursday after completing a rehab stint.

Thursday’s loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Twins, but a date with an Angels team that struggles on the road presents Minnesota with a chance to bounce back in a big way, should their pitching hold down their offense.

Venue:

Target Field

Game 1 Date:

Friday, July 10, 2026

Time:

5:10 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 8.06 ERA, 25.2 IP, 24 SO)

MIN: Zebby Matthews (4-5, 4.43 ERA, 61 IP, 51 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

MIN: Twins.TV Presented by Progressive

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

MIN: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy App

Game 2 Date:

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time:

11:10 AM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: TBD

MIN: Joe Ryan (6-5, 2.85 ERA, 104.1 IP, 122 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

MIN: Twins.TV Presented by Progressive

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

MIN: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy App

Game 3 Date:

Sunday, July 12, 2026

Time:

11:10 AM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: TBD

MIN: Taj Bradley (8-3, 3.67 ERA, 95.2 IP, 112 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

MIN: Twins.TV Presented by Progressive

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

MIN: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy App, LosTwins.com

INJURY REPORT

LAA: INF Adam Frazier (10-day IL), SP Jack Kochanowicz (15-day IL), OF/DH Jorge Soler (10-day IL), OF Gustavo Campero (10-day IL), Yoán Moncada (10-day IL), SP Yusei Kikuchi (15-day IL), RP Ben Joyce (60-day IL), C Travis d’Arnaud (10-day IL), Sebastián Rivero (10-day IL), RP Robert Stephenson (60-day IL), 3B Anthony Rendon (60-day IL)

MIN: OF Byron Buxton (10-day IL), SP Connor Prielipp (15-day IL), C Ryan Jeffers (10-day IL), RP Anthony Banda (15-day IL), RP Cole Sands (15-day IL), RP Marco Raya (15-day IL), IF Kaelan Culpepper (7-day IL), SP Mick Abel (15-day IL), SP David Festa (60-day IL), RP Garrett Acton (60-day IL), SP Pablo López (60-day IL)

ODDS (FanDuel)

Friday, July 10, 2026

Los Angeles Angels:

Run Line: +1.5, -188

Money Line: +110

Total: U 9, -108

Minnesota Twins:

Run Line: -1.5, +155

Money Line: -130

Total: O 9, -122