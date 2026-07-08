Lakers finalize Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili signings, Jaden Hardy trade

The Los Angeles Lakers officially completed a busy stretch of the free agency period on Tuesday, announcing the signings of Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili while finalizing the trade that brought Jaden Hardy and two future second-round picks from the Washington Wizards for center Deandre Ayton.

#Lakers make the Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili signings official. Grimes will wear No. 5 and Mamu will wear No. 54. pic.twitter.com/oUYC7o9tRN — Carlos Yakimowich (@CarlosYakJr) July 8, 2026

While each move had been reported during free agency, Tuesday marked the official completion of the transactions as the Lakers completely reshaped their roster, with eight players leaving last season's roster.

Grimes headlines the Lakers' additions as the 26-year-old is coming off a season in Philly where he averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 75 games.

He had 15 games with at least 20 points while knocking down three or more 3s in 20 games.

He is a career 36% shooter from 3, reuniting with Luka Dončić from Dallas.

Grimes will wear No. 5 in L.A.

The Lakers also officially added Mamukelashvili after the versatile forward had a breakout season with the Toronto Raptors.

Jan 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) moves in during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Jan 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) moves in during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

The 27-year-old averaged a career-high 11.2 points (4.9 rebounds) across 80 games last season in the Six.

His versatility as a 6-foot-9 stretch forward is what makes him an intriguing piece next to Dončić and Austin Reaves with the ability to play the four or the five. Nickname Mamu, shot 52.3% from the field, 39% from 3, and 64% on 2-pointers last season.

The New York native had seven games with at least 20 points and 49 games in double figures.

Mamukelashvili will wear No. 54 for the Lakers.

The Lakers also finalized their trade with the Wizards, acquiring Hardy along with two future second-round picks (2031, 2032) while sending Ayton to Washington after one season with the franchise.

Hardy appeared in 57 games between the Wizards and Dallas Mavericks last season, averaging 9.2 points in just under 16 minutes per game.

The 24-year-old has averaged 8.4 points over four NBA seasons and is a career 38.6% 3-point shooter.

Hardy will wear No. 7 in purple and gold.

The additions of Grimes, Mamukelashvili and Hardy showed the new direction the Lakers are going from the LeBron James era to the Dončić era.

A complete roster turnover.