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NBA · 10 minutes ago

Lakers Trade Deandre Ayton to Wizards, Acquire Jaden Hardy and Future Picks

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made another offseason move, trading center Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Jaden Hardy and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The trade comes just days after Ayton opted into his $8.1 million player option and the Lakers teading for Walker Kessler in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. 

After the deal with Utah, Ayton was positioned to be the backup center behind Kessler, but in a contract year, it seems Ayton, with the trade to the Wizards, is looking to be a starter. He will now, ironically, pair up with Anthony Davis in Washington's frontcourt.

In return, the Lakers add a young scoring guard and two future second-round selections in 2031 and 2032 that they now can use to potentially make more moves.

Hardy, 23, is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 9.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 57 games between the Dallas Mavericks and Wizards during the 2025-26 season. 

Following his trade to Washington, the 6-foot-3 shooting guard averaged 12.6 points while shooting 44.3% from the field and a career-high 42.0% from 3-point range (six attempts) over 23 games with the Wizards.

Hardy gives the Lakers another young backcourt option with upside and a former teammate of Luka Dončić in their time with Dallas, while the additional draft capital provides more flexibility for future trades or roster building. 

Although moving on from Ayton so quickly is unexpected, Los Angeles appears focused on adding long-term assets and maintaining financial flexibility as the front office continues to shape the roster for the future.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 3 4:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
STL

STL

+1.5

+108

O 10.5

CHC

CHC

-1.5

-126

U 10.5

Jul 3 6:45 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PIT

PIT

+1.5

+130

O 9.5

WSH

WSH

-1.5

-154

U 9.5

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