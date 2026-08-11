LeBron James’ return to L.A. headlines Lakers’ Christmas Day game

LeBron James will make his highly anticipated return to Los Angeles on one of the NBA’s biggest regular-season stages.

The NBA announced Tuesday that James and the Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Lakers on Christmas Day as part of the league’s five-game holiday schedule. The matchup will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific on Friday, Dec. 25, and air nationally on ABC and ESPN.

The NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day (Friday, Dec. 25) for the 19th consecutive year, with ABC and ESPN both televising each matchup. Highlights include the first meeting between the Knicks and Spurs since the 2026 NBA Finals, as well as new 76er LeBron James’ return… pic.twitter.com/CgWdaaFJXN — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 11, 2026

After spending eight seasons with the Lakers, James joined Philadelphia in free agency this summer on a two year vet minimum. James will return to L.A. on a Sixers roster that also added 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

The reunion could also produce a historic moment involving James and his son, Bronny.

LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game when they took the court for the Lakers in 2024. If both appear in the Christmas matchup, they could become the first father and son to face each other in an NBA game.

James is preparing for his record-extending 24th NBA season. He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds across 60 games in his final season with the Lakers.

While James begins a new chapter in Philadelphia, the Lakers have handed control of the franchise to Luka Dončić.

L.A. will open its season against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Crypto.com Arena. The game will begin at 7 p.m. PST on ESPN.

The Christmas matchup will extend a longstanding Lakers tradition. The franchise will play on the holiday for the 28th consecutive season and the 53rd time overall.

It will be the Lakers’ 30th home game on Christmas.

The Lakers and 76ers have met only once before on Christmas Day back in 2001 in L.A., approximately six months after beating the 76ers in the NBA Finals.

The NBA’s 79th Christmas Day schedule will open with a rematch of the 2026 NBA Finals between the defending champion New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at 9 a.m. Pacific. CINEMA!

Miami will visit Boston at 11:30 a.m., followed by Philadelphia against the Lakers. Oklahoma City will play at Minnesota at 5 p.m., while Denver and Golden State will conclude the schedule at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the 19th straight season the NBA has five games on Christmas, but James’ return and the possibility of father-son history should make L.A. the center of the holiday showcase.