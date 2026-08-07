Healthy Luka Doncic eases one concern, but Lakers have others

The Los Angeles Lakers have added more players to their roster than any team in the NBA this offseason, trying to piece together a winning team around Luka Dončić.

On paper, the Lakers are younger, maybe even deeper, but more importantly, more athletic following LeBron James’ departure for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Lakers lost six players elsewhere but added 11 newcomers this summer if you include first-rounder Cameron Carr and two-way wings Arthur Kaluma and AK Okereke.

There's plenty of excitement, but L.A. still has several questions to answer before it can be considered a serious Western Conference contender.

The most pressing concern is behind Walker Kessler.

Kessler, 25, was the Lakers’ biggest offseason acquisition on a sign-and-trade from the Utah Jazz.

When healthy, Kessler is one of the NBA’s best young rebounders and rim protectors to anchor this Lakers defense, but his biggest concern is availability. He played only five games last season due to surgery repairing a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

He has a 2.4 career block average, with his best season coming in 2024, posting 11 and 12 a night in 58 games.

Kevon Looney is penciled as the Lakers' backup center, however, he played in 21 games last season in New Orleans.

Looney brings solid rebounding, a Dončić screen partner and physicality to the second unit, but asking him to become the full-time starter if Kessler misses significant time would be a gamble. And Sandro Mamukelashvili isn't a natural replacement against the league’s bigger centers.

L.A. currently has 16 players on guaranteed contracts and must reduce that number to 15 before opening night, so a move is imminent — Kuminga anyone?

Fresh off his new big deal, Austin Reaves is set to take a bigger role as the secondary creator, while coach JJ Redick must find lineups that provide enough shooting around Doncic without becoming vulnerable defensively.

Chemistry is another question after the significant roster turnover, but Doncic is already taking steps to address it.

He will host the Lakers in Slovenia for a four-day minicamp from Aug. 20-24, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. The team is expected to work out, golf and tour around Ljubljana with the mix of team-bonding activities.

Marc Stein reported that 16 of the Lakers’ 17 players are expected to attend. Rookie Cameron Carr will miss the trip because it conflicts with the NBA’s mandatory Rookie Transition Program — that's honestly got to suck for the rook.

And lastly, Doncic provided the Lakers’ most encouraging update of the offseason.

His health.

“I took a real break from basketball the first few weeks after the season ended to rehab my body,” Doncic wrote in an email to fans through 77X. “My recovery went great and I’m 100% healthy again.”

That is huge for the Lakers considering he missed the entire postseason because of a Grade 2 left hamstring strain toward the end of the season. He led the NBA with 33.5 points per game (8.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds) in 64 games.

A healthy Doncic gives the Lakers a foundation capable of competing against anyone. L.A. must keep him available, receive a healthy season from Kessler and prove its new pieces can fit together.

Health is wealth.

The offseason gave the Lakers more upside. The coming months will determine whether it gave them enough answers.