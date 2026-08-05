Ranking the Top 10 Worst NBA Contracts Right Now

We’ve laid out our master ledger ranking the 10 most crippling contracts in the league, but cap evaluation is always a subject of fierce debate. Now it's your turn to step into the general manager's office and judge the board.

The #1 Spot: Do you agree that Joel Embiid’s $62.6M average salary is the single worst deal in the league given his injury history, or does Paul George taking home $56.5M at age 37 take the crown?

The $75M Future: How do you feel about Donovan Mitchell’s upcoming extension maxing out at $75.5M in 2030-31? Will Cleveland regret that check?

The Young Stars: Is Jalen Williams or Tyrese Haliburton getting too much heat here, or are their $48M-plus salaries a legitimate hazard under second-apron tax rules?