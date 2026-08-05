Ranking the Top 10 Worst NBA Contracts Right Now

Salary Cap Albatrosses: Power Ranking the 10 Worst Contracts in the NBA
Welcome to the cold, unforgiving reality of the modern NBA economy. In an era governed by the draconian rules of the second-apron luxury tax, handing out a max extension is no longer just a celebration of stardom; it is a high-stakes gamble with an organization’s entire competitive future on the line.
One minor miscalculation on health, aging curves, or roster fit can turn a franchise cornerstone into an immovable financial anchor overnight. Suddenly, general managers aren't just trying to build a championship contender; they are scrambling to avoid cap paralysis while writing checks for $50 million, $60 million, or even $75 million annually to single players.
We audited cap sheets across the league to identify the most restrictive, value-draining agreements on the books. Sifting through eye-watering annual average values (AAV), player options, and second-apron tax implications, here is our definitive ranking of the 10 worst contracts in the NBA.