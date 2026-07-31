Lakers’ offseason turnover brings excitement to Luka Dončić era

It is never easy to lose one of the best players this game has ever seen, much less replace him.

LeBron James’ departure for the Philadelphia 76ers after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers officially closed a huge chapter in franchise history. It also removed a locker room leader and player who averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds last season.

Still, there is plenty to like about what L.A. has assembled this summer around Luka Dončić, who enters his third season with the Lakers.

The Lakers’ roster turnover has generated some skepticism about competing amongst the best in the NBA. That is understandable. Several of their additions are either coming off injury-plagued seasons or remain unproven in meaningful roles.

But when examining the roster as a whole, the Lakers appear younger, deeper and better equipped to complement Dončić.

Their most important move this summer was retaining Austin Reaves, who signed a four-year, $180 million deal, making it the biggest contract for an undrafted player in league history.

Reaves averaged a career-high 23.3 points in 51 games last season, so bringing him back to play Robin next to Dončić was a must on their to-do list going into the offseason.

The Lakers’ biggest outside move was acquiring Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz. Then the Lakers gave him a four-year, $130 million contract extension, giving Dončić the A-list center he was rumored to be asking for.

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The price for the 25-year-old, 7-foot-2 big man was heavy.

L.A. sent Utah unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, along with first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030.

The Lakers also added scoring guards Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes. Sexton averaged 15.4 points last season and brings a ton of energy that will be loved by fans, while Grimes, who averaged 13.4 points in Philly last season, brings two-way versatility with experience playing with Dončić.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is an underrated addition that could have a bigger role than most think, maybe in the starting unit or off the bench where JJ Redick can use him at the five when they go small ball.

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Jaden Hardy, who L.A. got via trade for Deandre Ayton, is another player that played alongside Dončić, giving them another young scoring option.

The Lakers then used smaller contracts to take chances on useful veterans.

Kevon Looney brings championship experience and rebounding behind Kessler. Matisse Thybulle, an All-Defensive player who has improved as a 3-and-D (shot 41% from 3 in Portland last two seasons) wing, gives the Lakers a disruptive perimeter defender.

Ziaire Williams offers size and athleticism on the wing after averaging 10.2 points last season in Brooklyn.

Not every addition is guaranteed to work, and the Lakers still have roster questions. They currently have 16 players on the roster and must reduce that number to 15 before opening night.

Their backup center depth could also become a concern if Kessler struggles to stay healthy.

Still, the Lakers have done more than simply replace recognizable names. They have built a roster featuring several players who can defend, run the floor, shoot, or finish opportunities created by Dončić.

Their youth movement is also worth watching.

First-round pick Cameron Carr had a promising summer, averaging 18.0 points in the Summer League, while Arthur Kaluma, one of L.A.'s three two-way players, made a name for himself as the team's leading scorer to earn a spot.

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There are legitimate risks, but there's a clear plan.

For the first time since Dončić arrived, the Lakers have assembled a roster specifically designed to grow around him. That alone should make the upcoming season one of their most intriguing in years.

The complete roster turnover includes (so far) eight new incoming players to the team.