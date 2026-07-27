CBS Sports Reveals Way-Too-Early 2027 NBA Mock Draft

Patrick Ngongba NBA Draft Profile
- Position: Center
- College: Duke
- Class: Sophomore
Patrick Ngongba is expected to take on a much larger role in Duke's frontcourt, giving scouts a better look at his offensive game. His passing instincts, rim protection, and ability to finish above the rim already provide an intriguing foundation. If his expanded opportunities translate into production, Washington could land one of the draft's most well-rounded big men.
"The overlap of passing, vertical spacing, and shot-blocking is most intriguing." — Adam Finkelstein
Patrick Ngongba 2025-26 Stats
- Points: 10.1 PPG
- Rebounds: 5.8 RPG
- Assists: 2.0 APG