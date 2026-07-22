Lakers officially sign Arthur Kaluma to two-way deal, waive Peter Suder

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced adding forward Arthur Kaluma to a two-way contract on Tuesday.

To make room on the roster, the Lakers waived two-way rookie guard Peter Suder, who had signed with the organization earlier this month on a two-way deal after going undrafted.

Kaluma, 24, earned a spot on the roster after an impressive showing in the Summer League.

In seven games, he averaged 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 51.6% from the field and 44.8% from 3-point range. In Las Vegas, he led L.A. with 18.6 points per game over five games.

Before earning his NBA opportunity, Kaluma appeared in 40 combined regular-season and Tip-Off Tournament games for South Bay during the 2025-26 G League campaign.

Playing primarily off the bench, he averaged 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.4 minutes while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

He reached double figures in scoring 29 times and recorded seven 20-point performances, helping South Bay finish with the Western Conference's best record at 26-10 before advancing to the conference finals.

His production as a 3-and-D contributor ultimately convinced the Lakers to keep him in the organization on a two-way deal.

Kaluma also brings an accomplished college résumé after starting 131 of 134 career games across four seasons at Creighton, Kansas State and Texas. He also represents Uganda in international competition through his dual U.S.-Ugandan citizenship.

With another young forward joining the pipeline, the Lakers continue investing in player development while giving Kaluma an opportunity to compete for minutes this season, as he'll spend time between the Lakers and Coachella Valley.

He will wear No. 47 for the Purple and Gold as he continues his development within the organization. With the nickname: AK-47.