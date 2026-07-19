Sports Illustrated closes 'Beyond the Pitch' series with star-studded World Cup finale celebration in New York

NEW YORK — On the eve of the FIFA World Cup championship match, Sports Illustrated brought together the worlds of sports, entertainment, music and fashion for one final celebration, hosting its Sports Illustrated Beyond the Pitch New York event at the iconic Cipriani Wall Street.

The exclusive event served as the grand finale of SI Beyond the Pitch, Sports Illustrated's first-ever multi-city event series surrounding the World Cup. Produced by Authentic Live and Medium Rare, the series made stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Toronto and New York City, celebrating the global tournament by blending sports, culture and entertainment.

The evening was headlined by performances from rapper 50 Cent and DJ Diplo, who energized a crowd filled with athletes, entertainers and celebrities. During his set, 50 Cent acknowledged the hometown crowd by shouting out, "Knicks in the house," while New York Knicks forward Josh Hart looked on from the audience. Hart later posed for photos with Diplo and also shared a moment backstage with 50 Cent.

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski and NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce were among the night's most recognizable guests, sharing laughs throughout the evening as photographers captured the celebration.

The guest list reflected Sports Illustrated's goal of bringing together leaders across sports and entertainment. Among those in attendance were Gronkowski, Camille Kostek, Hart, Jake Paul, Olympic gymnastics champion Jordan Chiles, Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean, FoodGOD, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks, baseball legend Roger Clemens and Pierce.

Beyond the music, attendees experienced a variety of interactive brand activations designed to complement the World Cup celebration. Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM partnered to create a premium hospitality experience featuring a custom jersey-making station where guests designed personalized keepsakes from the evening.

Additional activations included immersive experiences from BOSS, Reebok, Velocity Black, Verizon, Funko, NÜTRL, Casamigos, JSX, Bio-Oil and Lavazza. VIP guests received exclusive Funko Pop! collectibles, while Casamigos offered welcome cocktails and a dedicated margarita bar. Guests also sampled NÜTRL Orange and Strawberry beverages, visited the JSX specialty cocktail bar, posed at the Bio-Oil photo installation and enjoyed Lavazza-crafted cocktails featuring its Cold Brew beverages while getting an early look at the company's new Tablì espresso machines.

The New York celebration capped a summer-long series that coincided with the biggest tournament in international soccer, giving fans and celebrities alike a chance to celebrate the sport's growing influence beyond the pitch as anticipation built for the World Cup final.