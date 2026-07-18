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NBA · 10 minutes ago

Vegas Summer League Notebook: Clippers end campaign with back-to-back wins

Arion Armeniakos

Host · Writer

LAS VEGAS – Although their Vegas Summer League campaign did not go exactly how they envisioned it, the Los Angeles Clippers ended their stint in Sin City on a high. 

The Clippers rattled off wins in their last two games, finishing with a 3-2 record after defeating the Washington Wizards on Wednesday and the Minnesota Timberwolves, 128-120 in an overtime consolation thriller, on Friday at Thomas & Mack Center.

Los Angeles led Minnesota by as many as 27 points in the third quarter before the Timberwolves — namely Jaylin Williams and Nate Santos — caught fire in a 41-point fourth-quarter effort, sending the game to a two-minute OT period.

There, however, it was Sean Pedulla time for the Clippers. The second-year undrafted guard took matters into his own hands, with his 9-0 solo run all but securing the win for his team. The Timberwolves mustered just five points in OT. 

“It was important [for us] to win this one,” Pedulla said. “Going in, we were trying to win every game. Things happened, and it shook out how it shook out, but I think the only thing we could control was the controllables and winning the last game, putting our best foot forward.” 

Pedulla was one of many standouts for the Clippers who — without Kobe Sanders — were desperate to jet back to the City of Angels with some positive momentum. Pedulla and second-year undrafted forward Norchad Omier posted their second straight games with double-doubles. 

Pedulla’s was to the tune of 24 points and 11 assists — along with five rebounds and six steals. He went 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. Omier poured in 20 points — on 8-for-10 shooting (2-2 3PT) — and hauled in 15 boards. He also dished out five dimes.

Elsewhere, the Clippers’ 2026 NBA Draft No. 5 overall pick — Keaton Wagler — had his best scoring display of the summer, going for 26 points on 9-for-19 from the field to lead all scorers.

Rookie second-rounders Nick Martinelli and Baba Miller earned honorable mentions. Martinelli tallied 18 points and six rebounds on an efficient 7-for-8 shooting. Miller added 15 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

The Clippers looked like they were going to cruise to the finish line in the last 10 minutes of the game — leading 92-75 after three quarters — before an offensive avalanche from Minnesota spoiled the party.

Having started the game 0-for-3 from the field, Timberwolves’ Santos erupted for 13 points in the fourth quarter — including consecutive four-point plays. Williams (21 points) was a thorn in the Clippers’ side all night, shooting 8-for-10 and 5-for-7 from three-point range.

However, two triples and a tough-and-one lefty finish sandwiched in between from Pedulla voided all of Minnesota’s hard work in overtime.

“With [Wagler off the floor], I could be the primary ball handler and pick on the matchups and be really aggressive,” Pedulla said. “I think that’s what I did. [Omier] and everyone else did their job, setting screens and getting open, so I was just making plays off my teammates.” 

Wagler would have learned a lot about himself during his four games in Vegas. He averaged just shy of 20 points per game despite facing some criticism about his physicality and ability to create offense — both for himself and his teammates.

But in true pro fashion, Wagler put his head down and responded on the court — producing his best body of work in the Clippers’ finale.

Wagler looked the most assertive and aggressive he has all summer offensively — made apparent by the most shot attempts of his young career coming against the Timberwolves. His body took a ton of contact throughout his stay in Vegas, a lot of it going under the officials' noses, but he never stopped coming forward. That type of mental fortitude is sure to be a source of assurance for the Clippers’ brass.

Head coach Ty Lue — who was present for all of the Clippers’ Summer League games — and his staff have a lot of big roster decisions to make in the near future with the Kawhi Leonard trade to Toronto pending.

But as far as auditions go, Lue couldn’t have asked for a lot more from this young Clippers squad.

undefined Game Odds
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Final
Red Sox -118, O 8.5
TB

TB

0

BOS

BOS

10

Final
Dodgers -112, U 9
LAD

LAD

2

NYY

NYY

1

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