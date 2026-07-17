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NBA · 10 minutes ago

Lakers announce Albert as new jersey patch partner

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers announced a new partnership on Friday with personal financial assistant app Albert, naming the company the official jersey patch partner of the franchise.

Beginning this season, the Albert logo will appear on the upper left chest of all four Lakers uniform designs, which include the gold Icon Edition, purple Statement Edition, white Association Edition and black City Edition jerseys.

“The Lakers have built an extraordinary legacy of championship basketball over the years that has made the purple and gold one of the most popular teams in the world, and the jersey one of the most iconic pieces of apparel in sports,” Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss said.

Buss added that the Lakers jersey represents the franchise’s history, tradition and future, making the organization proud to feature Albert on one of sports’ most recognizable uniforms.

Albert, an L.A.-based company, helps customers manage their finances through one platform. The app allows you to budget, save, spend, invest, plan and connect your financial accounts while also assisting with tasks such as paying bills, moving money and finding savings opportunities.

“The Lakers represent excellence, ambition, and a connection with fans that extends beyond basketball,” Albert CEO and founder Yinon Ravid said. “Albert is proud to partner with an organization that has inspired millions of people around the world.”

The partnership was sourced and facilitated by Excel Sports Management’s Properties Division.

Founded in Minneapolis in 1947 before moving to L.A. ahead of the 1960-61 season, the Lakers have built one of the most successful brands in sports history with 17 NBA championships and a global fan base.

The Albert patch will now become part of the iconic purple and gold jersey as the Lakers continue expanding their brand beyond the basketball court.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 17 7:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAD

LAD

-1.5

-108

O 9

NYY

NYY

+1.5

-108

U 9

Jul 17 7:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PIT

PIT

+1.5

+112

O 7.5

CLE

CLE

-1.5

-132

U 7.5

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