Lakers add All-Defensive wing Matisse Thybulle on one-year deal

The Los Angeles Lakers strengthen their perimeter defense on Monday, reportedly agreeing to a one-year, $3.3 million contract with free agent forward Matisse Thybulle, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Free agent forward Matisse Thybulle has agreed on one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/h1JCsx1e6h — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2026

Thybulle, 29, gives the Lakers a needed two-way wing as L.A. continues reshaping its roster around Luka Dončić following an active offseason.

The 6-foot-5 forward has built a reputation as one of the NBA's premier defensive specialists, earning NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2021 and 2022.

While defense has always been his calling card, Thybulle showed improvement offensively over the past two seasons in Portland.

He shot 43.8% from 3-point range in 2024-25 before following it up by connecting on 39.8% of his attempts in 2025-26, giving the Lakers an improving floor spacer to complement Dončić and Austin Reaves.

Here's one of his best games of last season with the Blazers, posting 14 points (four 3-pointers) and five steals.

Thybulle appeared in 30 games for the Trail Blazers last season, averaging 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 16.0 minutes per game.

Originally selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Thybulle has appeared in 377 career games between the 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers. Over seven NBA seasons, he has averaged 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals with a 34.9% career 3-point percentage.

The signing comes just days after reports, per Marc Stein, surfaced that the Lakers had expressed interest in Thybulle as they looked to upgrade their perimeter defense.

That pursuit quickly turned into an agreement, adding another veteran to an offseason that has already included several notable additions.

With Thybulle now in the fold, L.A. has 16 players on their roster. They will have to remove a player to fulfill the 15-man roster needed by opening night.

Moves are definitely not over for the Lakers.