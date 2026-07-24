LeBron James joins 76ers, ending eight-year Lakers run

LeBron James has made his decision.

James has agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers that includes a player option, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, ending the summer speculation of his new team and officially closing his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers.

BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ALOlTkgdAV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2026

Shortly after the news broke, James shared a statement on X explaining how he reached the decision.

"I thought I was done when the season ended," James wrote. "I still truly love this game, and I have more to give."

The 41-year-old said he spent the offseason reflecting on whether he still wanted to continue playing before deciding that his desire to compete for another NBA championship outweighed everything else.

"I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family," James wrote. "I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship."

James also thanked each of the three franchises that have defined his Hall of Fame career.

"Thank you, LA. Miami, I'll forever love, and Northeast Ohio will always be home," he wrote.

The move marks the end of James' eight seasons with the Lakers after joining the franchise as a free agent in 2018.

During his time in L.A., he helped lead the organization to the 2020 NBA championship and became the NBA's all-time leading scorer while wearing purple and gold.

James appeared in 479 regular-season games for the Lakers, averaging 25.9 points, 7.9 assists and 7.7 rebounds. Last season, he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 60 games to make his 22nd straight All-Star nod.

One of the most decorated players in league history, James enters his 24th NBA season as a four-time champion, four-time MVP, four-time Finals MVP and member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Now, James will look to help Philadelphia chase an NBA title in what he called his "last decision" as his legendary career enters its final chapter.