Ranking the Top 15 NBA Signed Free Agents Right Now

NBA Free Agent Rankings: Top 15 Players

Power Ranking the Top 15 Signed Deals of the 2026 NBA Free Agency Frenzy

The trade-machine mockups and theoretical cap-space projections are officially dead and buried. The negotiation moratorium has cleared, the ink is dry, and NBA front offices have spent the last few days opening up the armored trucks. If you thought the pre-market rumor mill was crazy, the actual executed contracts have provided pure, high-stakes financial drama.

Despite all the terrifying warnings about the CBA's second-apron luxury-tax vice grip, a handful of aggressive executives looked at their cap sheets, completely ignored the warning signs, and handed out astronomical, life-altering checks.

To give you the ultimate macroeconomic audit of the open market, we sifted through the legally binding agreements. We evaluated tactical roster fits, cap-sheet geometry, and pure on-court utility to separate the bargain-bin masterclasses from the overpaid panic moves.

From championship contenders executing surgical luxury-tax maneuvers to retooling squads securing high-IQ veteran security blankets, these are our definitive power rankings of the top 15 signed players of 2026 NBA Free Agency.