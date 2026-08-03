CBS Sports Way-Too-Early 2027 NBA Mock Draft

30) LA Clippers (via OKC): G Jason Crowe Jr., Missouri

Jason Crowe Jr. NBA Draft Profile

Position: Guard

Guard College: Missouri

Missouri Class: Freshman

Freshman Height: 6'3”

6'3” Weight: 169 lbs.

Jason Crowe Jr. enters college with a reputation as one of the most polished scorers in his recruiting class. While he may not have ideal NBA size, consistently producing at Missouri would go a long way toward easing those concerns. Elite scoring has a way of attracting attention regardless of measurements.

"I'm betting on his production still garnering attention." — Adam Finkelstein

Jason Crowe Jr. Stats