Predicting the Landing Spots For the Top 35 2026 NBA Free Agents

10. DeMar DeRozan | UFA (Waived by Kings)
Predicted Landing Spot: Toronto Raptors
2025-26 Team: Sacramento Kings
The Kings' high-stakes experiment with DeMar DeRozan delivered plenty of mid-range highlight reels, but it ultimately failed to yield the deep postseason run Sacramento’s front office envisioned. The 36-year-old veteran proved he is still a remarkably lethal, isolated scorer, but his methodical, ball-dominant rhythm occasionally jammed up the Kings' fast-paced, high-tempo offensive flow. With Sacramento desperate to overhaul its defensive baseline, the front office officially waived DeRozan this week, thrusting the master of the mid-range directly into the unrestricted free-agent market.
At this stage of his career, sliding DeRozan into a secondary scoring role on a contender hungry for late-game closing juice makes absolute sense. While the Denver Nuggets remain a fascinating potential destination, the rumblings around a poetic reunion with the Toronto Raptors have gained serious momentum. Imagine the storytelling: DeRozan returning north to share the floor with Kawhi Leonard, the very player he was traded for back in 2018. Returning to the North as a veteran closing option would give Toronto an unflappable half-court bucket-getter who can still close out tight games when the offense bogs down.
2025-26 Stats: 18.4 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 4.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, 49.7% FG
Age: 36
Previous AAV: $24,570,000