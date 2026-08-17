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NBA · 1 hour ago

CBS Sports Way-Too-Early 2027 NBA Mock Draft: Picks 1-30

John Canady, author

John Canady

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Final
Orioles +126, O 7
Baltimore Orioles logo

BAL

10

Tampa Bay Rays logo

TB

2

Final
Pirates -102, O 8
Boston Red Sox logo

BOS

3

Pittsburgh Pirates logo

PIT

8

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