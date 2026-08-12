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NBA · 2 hours ago

Russell Westbrook retires after legendary 18-year career

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

Russell Westbrook announced his retirement Wednesday, closing an unforgettable 18-season NBA career.

The Los Angeles native revealed his decision through a farewell video narrated by actor Michael B. Jordan. Westbrook accompanied the video with a brief message reflecting on how quietly the final chapter of a career can arrive.

“Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end,” Westbrook wrote. “You had to be there. And now it’s over.”

Westbrook, 37, retires as the NBA’s all-time leader with 209 regular-season triple-doubles. He also finishes fifth in league history in assists and 14th in scoring.

Selected fourth overall in the 2008 NBA draft out of UCLA, Westbrook spent his first 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He remained the heartbeat of the franchise after Kevin Durant’s departure from Oklahoma City, producing one of the greatest individual seasons in league history.

Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists during the 2016-17 season, becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double. He received the league’s MVP award after recording a then-record 42 triple-doubles and carrying the Thunder to the playoffs.

It was not a one-year phenomenon. Westbrook averaged a triple-double in three consecutive seasons with Oklahoma City and accomplished the feat for a fourth time with the Washington Wizards in 2020-21.

His honors include nine All-Star selections, nine All-NBA selections, two scoring titles, three assists titles and two All-Star Game MVP awards. He was also named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team and won an Olympic gold medal with the United States in 2012.

Westbrook played for seven franchises: the Thunder, Houston Rockets, Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

His two-season Lakers tenure was a difficult experiment that couldn't find success alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook still appeared in 130 games for Los Angeles before being traded.

He later embraced a role off the bench with the Clippers and Nuggets before completing his career with Sacramento. Westbrook averaged 15.2 points and 6.7 assists across 64 games for the Kings last season.

Over 1,301 career games, Westbrook ends his career averaging 20.9 points, eight assists and 6.9 rebounds.

There may never be another player quite like Westbrook. The speed, power and emotion with which he attacked the court made him one of his generation’s most compelling stars.

As Westbrook wrote in his final message, anyone who witnessed his peak simply had to be there.

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