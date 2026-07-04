Cameron Carr shines in Lakers' California Classic loss to Golden State

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Amidst all the drama from their hectic start to free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off the next stage of the offseason, the Summer League, in disappointing fashion Friday, getting handled by the Golden State Warriors, 104-72.

Despite the loss, the Summer League marks a new beginning for this Laker franchise. A week that started with the announcement of LeBron James leaving the team, as well as a flurry of free agency signings, now ends with an opportunity for the organization and fans to see some of their young talent on a stage as grand as the Chase Center.

A positive sign for Los Angeles was Cameron Carr, former Baylor guard and Lakers’ first round pick in the 2026 Draft, shined in his NBA debut, leading the team with 19 points on five made triples.

Postgame, Carr was candid about his flurry of emotions coming into his first game.

“If I said I wasn't nervous I’d be lying. I just was ready for the first opportunity for the ball to go up in the air… It was a great moment, it was exciting, a blessing,” said Carr.

Other notable players for the Lakers included the returning high-flyer Adou Thiero, and after-draft signings Peter Suder, star forward from the 31-0 Miami (OH) team, and AK Okereke, the 6 '7 forward from Vanderbilt. They also brought some veterans from the G-League affiliate, Coachella Valley Lakers, with Chris Mañon, Arthur Kaluma and Anton Watson.

Lakers’ Summer League Head Coach Ty Abbott, who serves as an Assistant Coach regularly, reflected after his first game in this new role.

“You see the Head Coach and you’re in pretty close quarters so you feel like you know all the things that go into it, and then you’re in a situation like this and there’s just so much more,” said Abbott. “It’s kind of eye opening, and you get a taste of what, in my case, J.J. goes through on the daily. So it’s very interesting but it’s also a great experience.”

The Warriors brought some star power to the table as well, featuring the 11th overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Yaxel Lendeborg, who is coming into this Summer League a few months removed from winning a National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines.

The first quarter saw no team really outplay the other, and served as the feeling out period. Carr overcame his nerves and showed the aggression that made him a star at Baylor, shooting three triples in the opening quarter, making two of them.

In the second, the home team busted the game wide open via the three ball, making five of the eight they attempted. The effort was led by now sophomore Will Richard who simply looked too good to be playing in July. Richard was 6-8 from the field and 4-5 from three in the second quarter alone, sniping his way to 16 points at the half.

Lendeborg, who wasted no time becoming popular with the San Francisco crowd, matched Richard with 16 points on perfect 5-5 shooting in the second, with four of those coming from beyond-the-arc. GSW took a 57-33 lead into the half.

Golden State kept their foot on the gas in the second half, using the energy of the crowd and adding seven more triples on their way to a statement victory to begin the Summer League.

Aside from Carr, Arthur Kaluma was the only other Laker to score in double figures with 12 points.

This obviously wasn’t the result the Purple and Gold wanted, but at the very least, their first round draft pick showed up and showed out in his first opportunity. Carr, very energetic and reflective in his postgame presser, ended with comments on the journey that his last few months have been.

“The mental aspect of it was a little tiring, but I feel like these are the times you prayed for, this is what I asked to do, what I wanted to do, so you gotta enjoy the tough times, because it’s not everyday that you get to wake up and play for the Lakers,” said Carr. “Especially in hard times I try to find my excitement and my reason of why.”

Carr will look to lead the Lakers to victory when they take on the Miami Heat at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.