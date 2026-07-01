Stephen A. Smith on Lakers: Your three top players are white dudes

Stephen A. Smith: Talks Lakers Big 3 Being White
Stephen A. Smith Doubles Down
Stephen A. Smith made it clear his comments weren't intended as an attack on Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves or Walker Kessler. In fact, he repeatedly praised each player. His point was about history, perception and whether a franchise like the Lakers can realistically strike fear into the rest of the NBA with its current foundation.
"This is basketball. I'm not complaining. I'm simply making the point, ladies and gentlemen..."
Smith then reminded listeners who has traditionally worn the purple and gold.
"The Los Angeles Lakers... Tinseltown... a place where everybody from Wilt (Chamberlain) and Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar and Shaq (O'Neil) and Magic (Johnson) and Kobe (Bryant)... yes, Jerry West before them, yes, George Mikan..."
For Smith, the Lakers have always been synonymous with larger-than-life superstars. He contrasted today's roster with teams like the Jazz, noting that even Utah's successful teams still revolved around Karl Malone despite having John Stockton and Jeff Hornacek.
"Even in Utah, when you had Stockton... you still had Malone."
His strongest takeaway came near the end of the segment.
"Being led by three white dudes in today's generation of basketball... it ain't happening."
Yet Smith also acknowledged the talent involved.
"Luka's a bad brother, and Austin Reaves is no scrub... they both have earned what they have earned..."
His conclusion, however, didn't change.
"Those two and Walker Kessler... you ain't scared anybody with that."
Looking back the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz come to mind and maybe the Sacramento Kings, but Smith is right in the modern day era of the NBA that the Lakers will at least look different than most starting units.