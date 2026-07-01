Stephen A. Smith on Lakers: Your three top players are white dudes

Stephen A. Smith: Talks Lakers Big 3 Being White

The Utah Jazz are probably the best modern comparison for what Stephen A. Smith was talking about because, for much of the 1990s, they had a predominantly white core that won consistently at the highest level.

From 1991 through 2003, Utah made the playoffs every season and reached back-to-back NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998.

The Caucasian Core Included

John Stockton (Hall of Fame point guard)

Jeff Hornacek (three-time All-Star)

Greg Ostertag (starting center)

Adam Keefe (key reserve)

Howard Eisley (important backup guard)

The franchise revolved around Stockton and Hall of Fame power forward Karl Malone, but Hornacek became the third major piece after arriving in 1994. While Malone was the team's biggest star, the Jazz regularly featured three or four white players in prominent rotation roles.

Jazz at a Glance

20 consecutive winning seasons (1983–2003).

Reached the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998.

John Stockton remains the NBA's all-time leader in both assists and steals.

Jeff Hornacek was a three-time NBA All-Star and one of the league's elite shooters.

Greg Ostertag started more than 500 games for Utah.

Stephen A.'s point is the Lakers' top three headliners of Doncic, Reaves, and now Kessler are all white, which is a much rarer construction in the modern NBA.

That's what makes his comments such an interesting historical discussion.