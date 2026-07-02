Boston lcon Bob Ryan Calls Celtics Trade: “Incomprehensible”

Bob Ryan’s Response Says It All
Philadelphia 76ers receive
Boston Celtics receive
- Paul George
- 2028 first-round pick (can convert to the more favorable of a pick swap)
- 2031 unprotected first-round pick
- 2028 second-round pick (most favorable of Warriors/Thunder/Bucks)
- 2030 second-round pick (most favorable of Wizards/Trail Blazers/Suns)
"Like everyone else who cares about basketball in Boston, I'm in shock and disbelief and bewilderment."
That was Ryan's immediate reaction on Mad Dog Sports Radio after the Celtics dealt Jaylen Brown.
Ryan isn't just another media personality.
He's one of the most respected voices in basketball history. After joining The Boston Globe in 1968, he became the Celtics beat writer in 1969 and spent more than four decades chronicling the franchise through championship runs, heartbreaking defeats and unforgettable stars.
He covered Larry Bird, John Havlicek, Bob Cousy and countless NBA legends, earning a reputation as one of the game's premier basketball historians.
He is basically saying its garbage. His beloved team in his beloved city just made the 76ers go from 20-1 favorites to win the NBA title next season, to 13-1.
Boston is in the championship window every season with the combo of Brown and former superstar teammate Jayson Tatum.
When someone with Ryan's résumé responds with shock instead of praise, people notice. His reaction echoed the feelings of countless Celtics fans wondering if Boston just made one of the most controversial trades in franchise history.
Bob Ryan Resume
Joined The Boston Globe in 1968.
Celtics beat writer beginning in 1969.
Covered 20 NBA Finals and 20 Final Fours.
Reported on nine World Series, five Super Bowls and seven Olympic Games.
Retired in 2012 after a legendary 44-year career.