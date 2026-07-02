Boston lcon Bob Ryan Calls Celtics Trade: “Incomprehensible”

Boston Celtics Dismiss Jaylen Brown and Title Chances

Is This Really the End. Or Just the Beginning?

Bob Ryan isn't completely closing the book.

As much as he has blasted the trade, he admits there may still be another chapter waiting to be written.

"There's one other aspect of this which I'll give him (Brad Stevens) a remote benefit of the doubt. It's so bad, it's so mysterious, and it's so perplexing. It can't be the end of the story."

Ryan then posed the question every Celtics fan is now asking.

"Is it part of some master plan?"

That's the only thread of optimism left. The NBA has become a league where today's shocking trade often sets up tomorrow's blockbuster. Salary dumps become superstar acquisitions. Draft picks become currency. Front offices rarely reveal the full blueprint until every move has been completed.

Maybe Stevens has another deal waiting.

Maybe another All-Star is on the horizon. Maybe Lebron James? Not to Boston but maybe Philadelphia. The Celtics need a three from beyond half-court to safe face.

Or maybe Celtics fans are simply searching for an explanation that doesn't exist.

For now, Ryan's words capture the mood in Boston better than anyone else's: shock, confusion and hope that this isn't the final act.