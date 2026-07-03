Ranking 10 Winners, 10 Losers from the First Round of the NBA Draft

3) Winner: Chicago Bulls (Caleb Wilson, Dailyn Swain)

Chicago Bulls Team Profile

2025-26 Record: 31-51

31-51 Conference Finish: 12th in the Eastern Conference

12th in the Eastern Conference Head Coach: Tiago Splitter

The Chicago Bulls may have put together arguably the most impressive draft haul of any team on night one, selecting Caleb Wilson at No. 4 and Dailyn Swain at No. 15. Both picks offer immense upside. For an organization that's in the midst of a rebuild, they've put together enough talent that immediately places them among the most intriguing young teams in the league. Wilson has the potential to be the best prospect in the draft overall, with many comparing him to NBA legend Kevin Garnett. As for Swain, he's an oversized guard with great IQ, feel for the game, and took a massive leap in his final season at Texas.