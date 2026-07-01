Lakers add Quentin Grimes to $60 million deal

The Los Angeles Lakers continued adding to their roster Wednesday by agreeing to terms with free agent guard Quentin Grimes.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Grimes has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract with Los Angeles. The deal includes a player option.

Free agent guard Quentin Grimes has agreed to a four-year, $60 million to join the Los Angeles Lakers, with a player option, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5mcp4pULuD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Grimes is coming off a season with the Philadelphia 76ers in which he averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 75 games.

Throughout his five-year NBA career, the 6-foot-4 guard has averaged 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting a career 36.6% from 3.

Grimes also reunites with Luka Dončić after his brief stint in Dallas in 2024.

The former first-round pick showed his scoring upside during the 2024-25 season, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 28 games with an injury-plagued Philadelphia team after being traded from the Mavericks.

That stretch demonstrated his ability to take on a larger offensive role when given increased minutes.

A product of both University of Kansas and University of Houston, Grimes has built a reputation as a reliable two-way guard capable of defending multiple positions while providing perimeter shooting and secondary scoring.

His versatility should make him a seamless fit alongside Dončić and Austin Reaves as the Lakers continue strengthening their roster.