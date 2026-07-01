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NBA · 1 hour ago

Lakers add Quentin Grimes to $60 million deal

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers continued adding to their roster Wednesday by agreeing to terms with free agent guard Quentin Grimes.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Grimes has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract with Los Angeles. The deal includes a player option.

Grimes is coming off a season with the Philadelphia 76ers in which he averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 75 games.

Throughout his five-year NBA career, the 6-foot-4 guard has averaged 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting a career 36.6% from 3.

Grimes also reunites with Luka Dončić after his brief stint in Dallas in 2024.

The former first-round pick showed his scoring upside during the 2024-25 season, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 28 games with an injury-plagued Philadelphia team after being traded from the Mavericks. 

That stretch demonstrated his ability to take on a larger offensive role when given increased minutes.

A product of both University of Kansas and University of Houston, Grimes has built a reputation as a reliable two-way guard capable of defending multiple positions while providing perimeter shooting and secondary scoring. 

His versatility should make him a seamless fit alongside Dončić and Austin Reaves as the Lakers continue strengthening their roster.

undefined Game Odds
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Jul 1 3:07 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYM

NYM

-1.5

-106

O 8.5

TOR

TOR

+1.5

-110

U 8.5

Jul 1 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PIT

PIT

+1.5

+120

O 8

PHI

PHI

-1.5

-142

U 8

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