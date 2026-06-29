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NBA · 12 minutes ago

Marcus Smart declines player option, set to enter free agency

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers could have one of their best perimeter defenders headed to the open market.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, veteran guard Marcus Smart has declined his $5.4 million player option for the 2026-27 season and will become an unrestricted free agent.

While the move opens the door for Smart to explore the market, as he was paid below what he will make in his next deal, it doesn't necessarily signal the end of his time with the Lakers. 

The Lakers can still negotiate a new deal with the 32-year-old, who quickly became one of the team's most important role players and vet during his first season with the franchise.

Smart joined the Lakers last offseason looking to revive his career after injury-plagued stops with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards. 

And he did just that, returning to his impactful self we saw in his years in Boston.

The former Defensive Player of the Year played in 62 games last season and outplayed his contract in a huge way for the Lakers. Smart started in 54 games, averaging 9.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 28.5 minutes per game. 

Although his offensive numbers weren't eye-popping, his defensive intensity, leadership and toughness helped reshape the Lakers' defense.

Those traits became even more valuable during the postseason.

With the Lakers making a run to the Western Conference Semifinals, Smart elevated his play when it mattered most. 

Across 10 playoff games, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals while routinely taking on the assignment of defending the opposing team's best perimeter scorer.

In the Lakers' first-round series against the Rockets, Smart was a major contributor in their series win. He has multiple 20-point games in the series and three games against Houston with over seven assists.

Now, he'll have the opportunity to test free agency.

For the Lakers, retaining Smart would make plenty of sense. 

His defensive versatility allows him to guard both backcourt positions; his fit alongside Dončič and Reaves showed, and his leadership and experience were big parts of the Lakers' second straight 50-win season.

Whether Smart ultimately returns to L.A. or signs elsewhere remains to be seen, but declining his player option gives both sides flexibility heading into free agency.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 29 6:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CWS

CWS

+1.5

+114

O 9.5

BAL

BAL

-1.5

-134

U 9.5

Jun 29 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PIT

PIT

-1.5

-106

O 8.5

PHI

PHI

+1.5

-110

U 8.5

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