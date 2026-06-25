Lakers sign three undrafted free agents to Exhibit 10 contracts

The Los Angeles Lakers continued to reshape their roster following the 2026 NBA Draft, reportedly agreeing to Exhibit 10 contracts with three prospects: Syracuse forward William Kyle III, Marquette guard Chase Ross and Saint Louis center Robbie Avila.

The signings come after the Lakers traded up to select Baylor wing Cameron Carr with the No. 24 overall pick in Tuesday night's first round of the draft and then traded away their pick No. 56 to the Mavs after acquiring it from the Bulls ahead of the second round.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Kyle is headed to L.A. after finishing his collegiate career with 131 games under his belt.

Former Syracuse center William Kyle III is signing with the Lakers on an Exhibit 10 deal, sources told ESPN. The 6-9, 230-pound big man averaged 8.4 points on 66.1% with 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in his senior season with the Orange — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 25, 2026

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward averaged 8.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting an efficient 66.1% from the field in 32 games for the Orange.

His defensive versatility stands out as his biggest NBA calling card.

Kyle was second in the ACC in blocks (81), averaging a team-high 2.5 per game. He has the traits to make this roster: high motor, plays defense and can be a lob threat/pick-and-roll partner with Luka Dončić.

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DraftExpress' Jon Chepkevich reported that both Ross and Avila agreed to Exhibit 10 contracts with the Lakers.

NEWS: Marquette’s Chase Ross has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell DraftExpress. 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.3 steals per game this season. Hangs his hat on disruptive defense, leading the Big East in steals. pic.twitter.com/2MbqRVrObz — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 25, 2026

Ross averaged 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals during his senior season at Marquette.

Ross, a 2025-26 Big East All-Defensive selection, led the conference in steals (72) while developing into a more complete offensive player over his four-year career.

Here's a game where he had arguably his best game, showcasing what he can bring to the Lakers, having a career-high seven steals against Providence.

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Avila averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season while shooting 49.7% from the field. The 6-foot-10 big man also shot 41% from beyond the arc and over 80% from the free-throw line.

Also, Avila has the greatest nickname of all-time: 'Cream Abdul Jabbar.'

Exhibit 10 contracts allow players to compete for roster or two-way contract spots during training camp while also providing a pathway to join the franchise's Coachella Valley Lakers

With the California Classic and Summer League set to begin next month, all three players, along with Carr, will have an opportunity to prove they deserve a spot.