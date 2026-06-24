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NBA · 1 hour ago

Austin Reaves agrees to $185 million deal with Lakers

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers made sure one of the most remarkable success stories in franchise history never reached the open market.

Austin Reaves intends to sign a four-year, $185 million maximum contract to remain with the Lakers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal includes a player option for the 2029-30 season and comes after Reaves declined his $14.9 million player option for next season. The agreement makes Reaves the highest-paid undrafted player in NBA history. 

The contract represents the latest milestone in an unlikely journey that began when Reaves went undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2021. He initially joined the Lakers on a two-way contract, fought his way onto the roster and steadily developed into one of the franchise's most important players. Now, five years later, he has secured a deal worth $185 million and cemented his place as a cornerstone of the Lakers' future.

The Lakers and Reaves' representatives — Aaron Reilly and Reggie Berry of AMR Agency — reportedly spent the last 10 days working through negotiations after teams were permitted to begin discussions with their own free agents.

The agreement comes at a critical time for the Lakers, who faced the possibility of significant interest from rival teams once free agency opened. Multiple reports had linked teams with cap space, including the Detroit Pistons, to Reaves, who was widely viewed as one of the top available free agents this summer. Rather than risk losing one of their homegrown stars, the Lakers moved quickly to secure a long-term commitment. 

Reaves earned the payday after producing the best season of his career. The 27-year-old guard averaged career highs across the board, emerging as a primary offensive weapon alongside Luka Dončić and helping the Lakers post consecutive 50-win seasons for the first time since the Phil Jackson era. He averaged 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds while continuing to establish himself as one of the league's most efficient guards. 

His rise has mirrored the Lakers' transition into a new era. After years of serving as a complementary player alongside LeBron James, Reaves developed into a legitimate star and became an essential member of a core that now includes Dončić. The Lakers' decision to offer a maximum contract underscores their belief that Reaves can remain a foundational piece as the franchise pursues its next championship. 

Just one year ago, Reaves turned down a four-year extension worth approximately $89 million, betting that his value would soar in unrestricted free agency. That gamble paid off spectacularly. Reaves was eligible for a significantly larger deal this summer and ultimately landed one of the richest contracts awarded during the 2026 free-agent period. 

For the Lakers, retaining Reaves was arguably the top priority of the offseason. For Reaves, it is the culmination of a journey few could have imagined when he entered the league as an undrafted rookie fighting for a roster spot.

Now, he enters the next chapter as a franchise centerpiece — and the richest undrafted player the NBA has ever seen.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 24 2:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CLE

CLE

-1.5

-112

O 8.5

CWS

CWS

+1.5

-104

U 8.5

Jun 24 3:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
BOS

BOS

-1.5

-162

O 11

COL

COL

+1.5

+136

U 11

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