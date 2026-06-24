Lakers trade up to take Baylor guard Cameron Carr at No. 24

The Los Angeles Lakers entered Tuesday's 2026 NBA Draft with one thing in mind: finding a player who best complements Luka Dončić.

When Cameron Carr unexpectedly remained on the board, the Lakers seized the opportunity, trading up one spot with the New York Knicks from No. 25 to No. 24 to select the Baylor guard.

The move cost the Lakers only cash considerations, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, who first reported the deal.

The Knicks received cash considerations from the Lakers for No. 24 — Cameron Carr. https://t.co/ngpdusbxmI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2026

Carr, 21, arrives in L.A. after a breakout season at Baylor, where he averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37% from 3-point range.

Standing 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Carr combines elite length, athleticism and shooting, giving the Lakers another versatile wing to add to their young core.

His breakout campaign earned All-Big 12 Third Team honors and established him as one of the nation's most intriguing wing prospects.

Some of Carr's biggest highlights included scoring a career-high 28 points in his Baylor debut, leading the Bears with 45 blocks, setting the program's sophomore scoring record with 642 points and finishing fourth in the Big 12 in scoring.

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Carr's biggest strengths align perfectly with what the Lakers have been searching for: an athletic 3-and-D wing who can space the floor for Dončić while making an impact defensively.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native showcased that athleticism at the NBA Draft Combine, recording a 42-inch maximum vertical leap, one of the best marks among this year's prospects.

Carr also turned heads during the NBA Combine scrimmages, finishing with 30 points, seven rebounds and six 3-pointers while throwing down multiple highlight-reel dunks.

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The Lakers have emphasized surrounding Dončić with length, athleticism and floor spacing, and Carr checks every box.

For a team looking to compete now while building for the future, Carr represents a balanced selection with immediate rotational value and considerable long-term potential.

Now the Lakers' last two draft picks, Adou Thiero, last season's second-rounder, and Carr, share explosive traits that can help Dončić fulfill some of what he desires in teammates: some lob threats.

The Lakers don't have a pick in Wednesday's second round. Barring any trade, the next stop for the Lakers is free agency.

And it starts with Austin Reaves and LeBron James and their ultimate fate with the franchise.