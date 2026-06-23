2026 NBA Consensus Mock Draft: Where the Big 5 Networks Slot Every 1st-Round Selection

Consensus 2026 NBA Mock Draft

2026 NBA Consensus Mock Draft: Mining the Global War Room Brain Trust

The spreadsheets are locked, the mock draft simulators have been run until our computers started smoking, and front offices are officially entering the smoke-and-mirrors phase of the draft cycle. At this point in the game, relying on just one scout or single-network insider is a fast track to getting completely blindsided on draft night.

To give you the absolute sharpest look at how the league-wide board is actually shaping up, we have compiled the ultimate consensus master file. We’ve aggregated the latest first-round projections from the heavy hitters in basketball media- ESPN, The Athletic, The Ringer, Yahoo! Sports, and Bleacher Report- to see exactly where the top prospects are projected to fall when the clock starts ticking.

Let's dive into the consensus big board with every first-round pick.