Bleacher Report’s Latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft: All 30 First Round Picks

AJ Dybantsa NBA Draft Profile
- Position: SF
- College: BYU
- Class: Freshman
AJ Dybantsa NBA Scouting Combine Measurements
- Height (w/o Shoes): 6'8.50"
- Weight: 217 lbs
- Wingspan: 7'.50"
AJ Dybantsa NBA Scouting Combine Measurables
- Three Quarter Sprints (seconds): 3.14
- Standing Vertical Leap: 33.5"
- Max Vertical Leap: 42.0"
AJ Dybantsa continues to look like the favorite to hear his name called first. His combination of size, shot creation, and scoring instincts gives Washington a potential franchise centerpiece to pair with Tre Johnson and Alex Sarr. If the Wizards stay at No. 1, Dybantsa checks every box for a team still building its long-term foundation.
"Dybantsa's positional size, advanced footwork for creation, high-level shotmaking, 25.5 points per game, and competitiveness suggest he may be too rare of a scoring prospect to pass on." — Jonathan Wasserman