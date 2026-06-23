Bleacher Report’s Latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft: All 30 First Round Picks

30) Dallas Mavericks: F Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

Henri Veesaar NBA Draft Profile

Position: C

College: North Carolina

Class: Junior

Henri Veesaar NBA Scouting Combine Measurements

Height (w/o Shoes): 6'11.25"

Weight: 227.2 lbs

Wingspan: 7'2.00"

Henri Veesaar NBA Scouting Combine Measurables

Three Quarter Sprints (seconds): 3.42

Standing Vertical Leap: 28.0"

Max Vertical Leap: 32.5"

Henri Veesaar developed into one of the more productive offensive big men in college basketball. His ability to finish around the rim while also stretching the floor gives him a skill set that should translate well. Dallas could find value in a center capable of fitting multiple offensive schemes.

"He has become incredibly productive and efficient with a translatable and coveted inside-out scoring package." — Jonathan Wasserman