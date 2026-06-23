CBS Sports’ Updated 2026 NBA Mock Draft: All 30 First Round Picks

Karim Lopez NBA Draft Profile
- Position: F
- Team: New Zealand Breakers
- Class: n/a
Karim Lopez NBA Scouting Combine Measurements
- Height (w/o Shoes): 6'8.25"
- Weight: 221.8 lbs
- Wingspan: 6'11.5"
Karim Lopez NBA Scouting Combine Measurables
- Three Quarter Sprints (seconds): 3.32
- Standing Vertical Leap: 32.0"
- Max Vertical Leap: 38.0"
Karim Lopez is more of a long-term bet, but Oklahoma City has shown they’re comfortable taking swings on high-upside international talent. His rebounding and frame already translate, even if the offensive consistency still needs work. In a system like OKC’s, he has time to develop without pressure to contribute right away.
“Despite being viewed as a project at the NBA level, his size and rebounding prowess make him an intriguing option for OKC at No. 17.” — Matt Norlander