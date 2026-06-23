CBS Sports’ Updated 2026 NBA Mock Draft: All 30 First Round Picks

1) Washington Wizards: F AJ Dybantsa, BYU

AJ Dybantsa NBA Draft Profile

Position: SF

College: BYU

Class: Freshman

AJ Dybantsa NBA Scouting Combine Measurements

Height (w/o Shoes): 6'8.50"

Weight: 217 lbs

Wingspan: 7'.50"

AJ Dybantsa NBA Scouting Combine Measurables

Three Quarter Sprints (seconds): 3.14

Standing Vertical Leap: 33.5"

Max Vertical Leap: 42.0"

The Wizards have spent years searching for a true franchise cornerstone, and AJ Dybantsa looks capable of becoming exactly that. His combination of size, athleticism, and shot creation gives him superstar upside on both ends of the floor. Washington already has promising young talent in place, but Dybantsa is the kind of prospect who can change the trajectory of an entire organization.

"He will likely lead the NBA in scoring multiple times and is a franchise-altering talent who should have his name called first." — Matt Norlander