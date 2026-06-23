CBS Sports Updated 2026 NBA Mock Draft: All 30 First Round Picks

Chris Cenac Jr. NBA Draft Profile
- Position: PF/C
- College: Houston
- Class: Freshman
Chris Cenac Jr. NBA Scouting Combine Measurements
- Height (w/o Shoes): 6'10.25"
- Weight: 239.6 lbs
- Wingspan: 7'5.00"
Chris Cenac Jr. NBA Scouting Combine Measurables
- Three Quarter Sprints (seconds): 3.27
- Standing Vertical Leap: 33.0"
- Max Vertical Leap: 37.0"
Chris Cenac Jr. NBA Draft Combine Shooting Drills
- Off Dribble: 15/30
- Spot Up: 9/25
- 3PT Star/Side: 25/50
The upside with Chris Cenac Jr. is easy to see. His size, athleticism, and motor give him the foundation to develop into a productive NBA big man. For a Lakers team searching for frontcourt help, Cenac would be an intriguing developmental piece.
"Cenac has untapped potential because of his frame, athleticism, and motor." — Cameron Salerno