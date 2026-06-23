ESPN’s Two-Round 2026 NBA Mock Draft: All 60 Picks!

1) Washington Wizards: F AJ Dybantsa, BYU

The Wizards have spent months searching for a franchise cornerstone, and AJ Dybantsa fits that mold. His ability to create offense, attack the rim, and score from multiple levels would give Washington another dynamic young piece alongside Trae Young, Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, and Tre Johnson. If the front office is prioritizing upside and positional size, Dybantsa checks every box.

"For months, he has been the favorite around the NBA to hear his name called first." — Jeremy Woo

AJ Dybantsa NBA Draft Profile

Position: SF

College: BYU

Class: Freshman

AJ Dybantsa NBA Scouting Combine Measurements

Height (w/o Shoes): 6'8.50"

Weight: 217 lbs

Wingspan: 7'.50"

AJ Dybantsa NBA Scouting Combine Measurables

Three Quarter Sprints (seconds): 3.14

Standing Vertical Leap: 33.5"

Max Vertical Leap: 42.0"

AJ Dybantsa NBA Draft Combine Shooting Drills