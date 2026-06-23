Five players the Lakers could grab at No. 25

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2026 NBA Draft with the No. 25 overall pick, and it's an important one as they continue building around Luka Dončić and fitting his needs.

The Lakers' recent first-round picks, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Dalton Knecht, have not panned out, but last season’s first-round pick, Adou Thiero, showed lots of promise and explosiveness in his development.

Whoever they select doesn't have to become a starter overnight, but developing into a reliable rotation player that fits with Dončić could make a major difference.

With the NBA's top contenders relying heavily on depth, finding value late in the first round has become more important than ever.

Just look at the Lakers' biggest competition in the Western Conference.

The Oklahoma City Thunder uncovered what appears to be a diamond in the rough by selecting Ajay Mitchell at No. 38 in the 2024 NBA Draft, while the San Antonio Spurs found Keldon Johnson back in 2019 at No. 29, developing into this season's Sixth Man of the Year.

GM and President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka also emphasized player development and building organizational depth at the end of the season.

Here are five players the Lakers could target if they're available at No. 25.

(And please, for the sake of this article, don't trade the pick)

Like Dončić, Veesaar, 22, is a product of Real Madrid’s farm system before making the move to college.

After three seasons at Arizona, including a redshirt year because of injury, the Estonian center broke out his senior year at North Carolina and established himself as one of the best stretch bigs in the country.

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The 6-foot-11 center averaged 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting an efficient 60.8% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc. He was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award and earned Second Team All-ACC honors.

If the Lakers want to add toughness and defensive versatility, Ejiofor, 22, could be one of the best fits in the class.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound big man enjoyed one of the most decorated seasons in college basketball, winning Big East Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Tournament Most Outstanding Player while leading St. John's to consecutive conference titles.

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He averaged 16.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 blocks, showcasing far more than just interior scoring.

Ejiofor can switch onto guards, protect the rim and make plays as a passer, giving him the profile of a modern two-way frontcourt player and prospect that fits L.A.'s needs.

NBA.com even compares his potential impact to Bam Adebayo and a younger Al Horford.

With a need for rebounding and rim protection on this Lakers roster, Reed, 22, could be that solution to their frontcourt depth. He was reported, via Dave McMenamin, as one of the prospects the Lakers have worked out ahead of the draft.

The 6-foot-10, 260-pound center averaged 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks while earning First Team All-Big East honors and helping lead UConn to the national championship game.

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His NCAA Tournament performance cemented his draft stock, highlighted by a historic 31-point, 27-rebound game that made him the first player since Elvin Hayes in 1968 to reach those numbers in a tournament contest.

Jefferson, 22, is one of the most versatile forwards who could be available late in the first round.

The 6-foot-8 senior averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals while earning consensus Second Team All-American and First Team All-Big 12 honors.

A finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, Jefferson tied for the Division I lead with two triple-doubles and became the first player in Big 12 history to record multiple triple-doubles in conference play in a season.

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His playmaking, defensive versatility and improving 3-point shot, jumping to a career-high 34% his senior season, make him an ideal piece that can work well alongside Dončić.

NBA.com's draft profile compares Jefferson's all-around game to Scottie Barnes and Lamar Odom (ya!).

Kaufman-Renn, 23, is another prospect who reportedly worked out for the Lakers.

The 6-foot-9 forward finished his Purdue career averaging 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting nearly 58% from the field.

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He became one of only three players in Big Ten history to record 1,600 points, 750 rebounds and 225 assists while shooting at least 55%, joining Glen Rice and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Kaufman-Renn scores through contact, rebounds at a high level, and has steadily improved as a passer, traits that could make him a dependable second-unit contributor.