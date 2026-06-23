Kevin O’Connor NBA Mock Draft 6.0: 30 First Round Picks

1) Washington Wizards: F AJ Dybantsa, BYU

AJ Dybantsa NBA Draft Profile

Position: SF

SF College: BYU

BYU Class: Freshman

AJ Dybantsa NBA Scouting Combine Measurements

Height (w/o Shoes): 6'8.50"

6'8.50" Weight: 217 lbs

217 lbs Wingspan: 7'.50"

AJ Dybantsa NBA Scouting Combine Measurables

Three Quarter Sprints (seconds): 3.14

Standing Vertical Leap: 33.5"

Max Vertical Leap: 42.0"

AJ Dybantsa NBA Draft Combine Shooting Drills

Off Dribble: 23/30

Spot Up: 14/25

3PT Star/Side: 23/50

AJ Dybantsa looks every bit the franchise-changing talent the Wizards have been searching for. At 6-foot-9, he has the kind of shot creation ability that instantly alters the ceiling of a rebuilding team, especially one that already has veterans like Trae Young and Anthony Davis to help stabilize the environment. Washington already has intriguing young pieces, but Dybantsa brings true superstar upside if his jumper and defensive consistency continue to develop.

“Dybantsa, who could become one of the NBA’s most unstoppable shot-creators.” - Kevin O’Connor

AJ Dybantsa 2025-26 Stats