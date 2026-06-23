Kevin O’Connor NBA Mock Draft 6.0: 30 First Round Picks

Note: Luigi Suigo has withdrawn from the 2026 NBA Draft
Luigi Suigo NBA Draft Profile
- Position: C
- Team: KK Mega Basket
- Class: n/a
Luigi Suigo NBA Scouting Combine Measurements
- Height (w/o Shoes): 7'2.75"
- Weight: 289.0 lbs
- Wingspan: 7'5.50"
Luigi Suigo is one of the more fascinating long-term bets in this class because of his blend of size and offensive skill. At 7-foot-3, he already flashes legitimate passing instincts, shooting touch, and rim protection ability that could make him an ideal modern center if everything develops properly. Philadelphia desperately needs frontcourt insurance behind Joel Embiid, and Suigo offers major upside.
“Suigo has said he wants to be the Italian Wemby.” - Kevin O’Connor
Luigi Suigo 2025-26 Stats
- Points: 8.1 PPG
- Rebounds: 5.3 RPG
- Assists: 0.8 APG