CBS Sports 2026 NBA Mock Draft: 30 First Round Picks

Jayden Quaintance NBA Draft Profile
- Position: C
- College: Kentucky
- Class: Sophomore
Jayden Quaintance NBA Scouting Combine Measurements
- Height (w/o Shoes): 6'9.00"
- Weight: 253.4 lbs
- Wingspan: 7'5.25"
Jayden Quaintance NBA Scouting Combine Measurables
- Three Quarter Sprints (seconds): n/a
- Standing Vertical Leap: n/a
- Max Vertical Leap: n/a
Jayden Quaintance NBA Draft Combine Shooting Drills
- Off Dribble: 11/30
- Spot Up: 9/25
- 3PT Star/Side: 14/50
The Bulls double down on length and athleticism by adding Jayden Quaintance, one of the most disruptive defensive talents in the class. His ability to protect the rim, switch defensively, and finish above the basket gives Chicago another high-upside frontcourt piece. If the medicals check out, this could end up being one of the steals of the draft.
"He's long, powerful, violently athletic at the rim, and a real game-changer on the defensive end of the floor." — Adam Finkelstein