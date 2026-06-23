CBS Sports 2026 NBA Mock Draft: 30 First Round Picks

1) Washington Wizards: F AJ Dybantsa, BYU

AJ Dybantsa NBA Draft Profile

Position: SF

SF College: BYU

BYU Class: Freshman

AJ Dybantsa NBA Scouting Combine Measurements

Height (w/o Shoes): 6'8.50"

Weight: 217 lbs

Wingspan: 7'.50"

AJ Dybantsa NBA Scouting Combine Measurables

Three Quarter Sprints (seconds): 3.14

Standing Vertical Leap: 33.5"

Max Vertical Leap: 42.0"

AJ Dybantsa NBA Draft Combine Shooting Drills

Off Dribble: 23/30

Spot Up: 14/25

3PT Star/Side: 23/50

The Wizards land the type of franchise-changing talent every rebuilding team hopes to find in AJ Dybantsa. His ability to create his own shot, score from anywhere on the floor, and overwhelm defenders with his physical tools gives Washington a potential future superstar to build around. Pairing him with the organization's young core would instantly accelerate the timeline.

"He legitimately has the potential to lead the NBA in scoring one day, but also has to prove that he can consistently impact, and ultimately, drive winning." — Adam Finkelstein