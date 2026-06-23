Yahoo! Sports 2026 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: All 30 First Round Picks

30) Dallas Mavericks: G Jack Kayil, Alba Berlin

Jack Kayil NBA Draft Profile

Position: C

Team: Alba Berlin

Class: n/a

Jack Kayil NBA Scouting Combine Measurements

Height (w/o Shoes): n/a

Weight: n/a

Wingspan: n/a

The Mavericks close out the first round with one of the more intriguing international prospects available. Jack Kayil plays with maturity beyond his years, bringing toughness, defensive upside, and a feel for the game that should fit well alongside stars like Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving. If his offensive game continues to develop, this could be a tremendous value selection.

"Maybe Kayil will end up going much higher, though, because there's no denying his upside." — Kevin O'Connor