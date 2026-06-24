Top 10 NBA Championship Contenders for 2026-27 Season

3) Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics Team Profile

2025-26 Record: 56-26

56-26 Conference Finish: 2nd in the Eastern Conference

2nd in the Eastern Conference Head Coach: Joe Mazzulla

BetMGM Opening Odds: +700 | BetMGM Current Odds: +700

The Celtics again come in the top three as they look ahead to next season. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been through every version of the contender conversation, and nothing about that core suggests they’re going away. The price is a little lower than peak Celtics hype, but anyone writing them off could soon receive a wake-up call, especially if they truly are in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.