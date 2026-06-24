Top 10 NBA Championship Contenders for 2026-27 Season

Oklahoma City Thunder Team Profile
- 2025-26 Record: 68-18
- Conference Finish: 1st in the Western Conference
- Head Coach: Mark Daigneault
BetMGM Opening Odds: +260 | BetMGM Current Odds: +250
Oklahoma City, sitting at the top, feels less like a surprise and more like the new normal. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has turned them into a problem every night, and Chet Holmgren gives them a defensive backbone most contenders would love to steal. Even at this price, it still feels like the Thunder haven’t fully hit their ceiling yet.